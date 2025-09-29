Paris AirBnB Tragic Accident — Sleepwalking Incident Leaves Mother-of-Two Severely Injured On Dream Vacation

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about a tragic fall.

In a tragic incident, 42-year-old Raina Heverin fell from the second-floor balcony of an Airbnb during a vacation in Paris on April 26, 2025. It’s a freak accident believed to have occurred while sleepwalking. The mother-of-two had slipped from a second-floor balcony during the night, and wasn’t discovered until the following morning by her brother.

Heverin’s 45-year-old husband, Michael, spoke after the tragic incident and said, “She’d spent the day shopping and had just bought new running shoes,” he shared. “The next morning, her brother assumed she’d gone for an early run, but then saw the sneakers still by the door.” Heverin suffered extensive injuries, including a broken arm, a fractured hip, and multiple brain stem lesions that have impaired her mobility and speech.

As per Mirror US, Raina Heverin suffered extensive injuries, including a broken arm, a fractured hip, and multiple brain stem lesions that have impaired her mobility and speech. She remained in a coma in a French hospital for nearly a month and then woke up from her coma on May 17, 2025. She was then transferred to the United Kingdom on June 11, 2025, to complete her treatment.

“She’s now relearning how to walk, how to talk, all the basic things we take for granted,” Michael explained. “She can speak and form sentences, but she doesn’t sound like herself. Even conversation tires her out.” Furthermore, Michael shared his thoughts on how Raina’s accident has changed their lives.

“She was a force of nature, a successful mom, and co-founder of a company. (SupplyWell teaching agency with her husband) Now everything has come to a halt, and she’s trying to come to terms with this new reality.” Raina is currently undergoing intensive rehab at Broadgreen Hospital in Liverpool. The family hopes to secure a place for her at Oak Vale Gardens, a specialist rehabilitation center for brain injuries.

As we all know, the cost for these treatments is high, including $134 per hour for rehab sessions and thousands more for mobility aids. Raina and Michael’s family friend, Rachel Bryan, launched a fundraiser, saying, “The road ahead is long, and Raina cannot do it alone.”

It’s incidents like these that teach us the value of life again and again. Who knew that a trip to the city of love, where Raina planned to have the time of her life, would turn into a devastating and life-altering experience. Meanwhile, about 1% to 1.5% of adults experience sleepwalking, which is formally known as somnambulism. (via Cleveland Clinic).

Sleepwalking can primarily stem from genetics. That means if a parent has sleepwalking problems, then their children might also eventually develop them. Other issues include stress, anxiety, and increased alcohol consumption, thyroid issues, insomnia, and brain-related diseases. It’s best always to seek help and get into medications to avoid fatal consequences.