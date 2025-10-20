Parents Took 21 Kids on a $69K Disney World Trip — Then Got Slapped With a Massive Fine

What was meant to be a family trip for Britain’s biggest family turned out to be a really expensive experience for celeb couple Sue and Noel Radford, who are parents to 22 kids. The couple, who took 21 of their 22 children to Disney World in April this year, have been charged a hefty fine after they ended up spending approximately $ 69,727.84 on the trip.

Sue and Noel Radford went on a fancy vacation to Florida’s Disney World along with their kids to celebrate the mother’s 50th birthday. Besides the massive backlash they received online, they pulled out a few of their children from school for the trip. According to LancsLive, the Radford couple were fined for taking their kids out of school for a lavish trip to Disney World in Florida.

According to LancsLive news report, “The parents of Sue and Noel Radford were found guilty of failing to maintain regular attendance of their four kids in school. They failed to maintain regularity of the children between March 24 and May 1, 2025 at Preston Magistrates Court. As a consequence of this, they were fined over $75 USD for each child, around $153.42 as court costs, adding a $982.80 to the bill.

An inability to pay the fines on time, which is a 21-day window, the celeb couple will be subject to an additional $ 214.95.

“Ensuring young people receive a good education and have a good start in life is one of our key priorities. Evidence shows that attainment is linked to attendance, so supporting our schools with this issue is important,” A Lancashire County Council spokesman said.

“The decision to authorize absence or not rests with the headteacher of the particular school and Penalty Notices are an enforcement option that are available to local authorities, if requested by schools. It is the court that determines whether a fine should be issued,” the spokesperson added.

Sue and Noel Radford actively shared pictures from their Disney World trip in Florida on the Radford family’s Instagram handle. “Some pictures from the last few days #waltdisneyworld,” read a caption from the post shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radford Family (@theradfordfamily)

The couple originally came into the spotlight in 2021, when they were cast in a Channel 4 documentary that chronicled the lives of their big family. Back then, the Radfords were parents to 15 kids. Since then, Sue and Noel’s family has expanded with the addition of 7 more kids and 11 grandchildren of some of their eldest.

A quick look at the composition of the Radford family. They are parents to sons Chris, 34, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, James, 19, Josh, 16, Max, 14, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, and Archie, who is 6.

They are also parents to multiple daughters – Sophie, 29, Chloe, 28, Millie, 22, Katie, 21, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Tillie, 13, Hallie, 8, Phoebe, seven, five-year-old Bonnie and four-year-old Heidie.

Radford family became a household name after starring in the 2012 Channel 4 series 15 Kids and Counting. Season two of the show premiered in 2023, and it is titled 22 Kids and Counting.