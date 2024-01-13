‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon Ho Demands Thorough Investigation Into Lee Sun-kyun’s Death

Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun was tragically found dead on Dec. 27, 2023, inside a car at a Seoul park. In light of drug accusations, his unexpected death has been determined to be an apparent suicide. The death of Sun-kyun has prompted criticism of the police and media from prominent personalities in the Korean entertainment business, including Bong Joon Ho, the Oscar-winning director of Parasite. To defend artists' human rights, the newly formed 'Association of Solidarity of Cultural Artists' also declared that they would be advocating for the so-called "Lee Sun Kyun Act."

“Throughout the two months, from the initial leak of internal information regarding the deceased’s investigation to the time of his death, we urge a thorough investigation by the authorities to ascertain whether there were any lapses in police investigative security,” Bong said, reading from an official statement prepared by the association.

“We request a thorough investigation to determine if there were any unlawful media responses during the investigation.” the internationally acclaimed director added. As per The Hollywood Reporter, 29 eminent organizations representing the arts and culture, such as the Korea Entertainment Producers Association and the Busan International Film Festival, drafted the official declaration.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Han Myung-Gu

“We have all come together under the firm conviction that no such incident should ever take place again, after facing the tragic death of actor Lee Sun-kyun,” the organization added in a statement, per People. “We will call for a probe to discover the truth of Lee’s death, request media outlets to delete articles that do not fulfill their function as journalism, as well as urge authorities to revise the law to protect the human rights of artists.”

Following the death of #LeeSunKyun, Cultural Artist Solidarity Association announce they will hold a press conference on 12 Jan, 11 AM. The press conference was held demanding to investigate authorities & media involved thoroughly and uncover the truth & media to delete the… pic.twitter.com/HJvUl6tHsh — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) January 9, 2024

On Friday, hundreds of reporters and camera crews flocked to the event, which took place at the nation's Press Center in central Seoul. Prominent members of the Korean entertainment business, such as Kim Dong-ho, the former chairman of the Busan International Film Festival, and actor Song Kang-ho, also supported the petition. Lee passed away in the course of a months-long police probe into his alleged usage of illegal drugs at a Seoul bar hostess' residence. Days had passed since he had participated in his third, 19-hour police questioning about the probe, according to The Korea Herald. The Sleep actor insisted on his innocence all through the inquiry.

“In recognizing the passing of our fellow artist, we find it imperative to uphold basic decency by addressing the unjust character assassination that tarnished his reputation over the past two months,” said Kim Eui-seong, a veteran actor who was present at the late actor's conference. A 200-strong petition has been pledged by the association to investigate the death, “Even if the investigative procedures of the authorities were deemed legal, the government and the National Assembly must not remain silent on this tragic incident,” the statement read. “It is crucial to examine if there are any problems with the current laws protecting human rights in criminal cases and information disclosure and initiate necessary legislative revisions.”

