A Virginia nurse who openly encouraged coworkers to paralyze ICE agents with drugs was abruptly fired after her shocking comments went viral. Malinda Cook, a nurse anesthetist at Virginia Commonwealth University Health, was terminated Tuesday after she broadcast her so-called “sabotage” ideas on TikTok as anti-ICE protests and unrest flared across the country.

In one of the clips spreading rapidly on social media, Cook urged medical professionals to take direct action against ICE officers. “Sabotage tactic, or at least scare tactic. All the medical providers, grab some syringes with needles on the end,” the nurse said in the video.

In another recording, Cook referenced specific substances commonly used in medical settings that could be used to harm federal agents. “Have them full of saline or succinylcholine, you know, whatever. Whatever. That will probably be a deterrent. Be safe,” she added, referring to a fast-acting anesthetic that can cause temporary paralysis if misused.

This nurse from (VCU) in Virginia thinks it's a good idea to poison the food of ICE agts She's telling people in restaurants to taint their food, she's even telling people to get syringes with succinyilcholine.

Additional videos attributed to Cook revealed even more extreme suggestions. In one clip, she proposed using poison ivy or poison oak as a weapon. “OK for today’s resistance tip, I vote — anybody got any poison ivy, poison oak in their yard? Get some of that, with gloves, obviously, and get it in some water. Like a gallon of water. And get the poison ivy oak water and I’m going to put it into a water gun. Aim for faces, hands,” she said when urging her followers to harm ICE agents.

Cook also encouraged women to allegedly target immigration agents through dating apps, suggesting they lure officers into social settings and drug them. “Get on Tinder, get on Hinge, find these guys. They’re around. They’re an ICE agent, bring some ex-lax and put it in their drinks. Get them sick. You know, nobody’s going to die. Just enough to incapacitate them and get them off the street for the next day. Highly, easily deniable,” she said.

Melinda, a Virginia Commonwealth University Healthcare nurse advises how to make ICE Agents sick with Poison Ivy. She also advises women to go on dates with agents and drug them.

The hospital confirmed Cook was let go on Tuesday after the disturbing videos — later deleted — were widely shared on X and quickly went viral. A spokesperson said the health system launched an internal review as soon as the content was brought to its attention.

In a statement, the hospital said it places the highest priority on patient and public safety and acknowledged awareness of a series of videos that appeared to have been posted by an individual confirmed to be an employee of the health system.

Federal law enforcement sources said the remarks are being reviewed amid heightened concern over escalating threats toward ICE agents. Officers nationwide have reported increasing hostility, including harassment, confrontations, and threats while carrying out immigration enforcement operations.

Virginia nurse fired for threatening to inject ICE agents with succinylocholine, a temporary paralysis drug, and spray poison on them

ICE officials described the alleged statements as deeply alarming, noting that paralytic drugs, chemical irritants, and poisoning tactics pose serious risks and could result in severe injury or death if carried out.

Trump Justice Department officials have indicated that individuals who incite or encourage violence against federal officers could face serious consequences, even if no physical attack ultimately occurs.

While no ICE agents were harmed in connection with the videos, officials said the case underscores the volatile environment facing federal officers — and the consequences when rhetoric escalates into explicit calls for harm.