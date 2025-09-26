Pam Bondi’s DOJ Staff Turns on Her Over Comey Indictment, Labels It One of the ‘Worst Abuses in DOJ History’

Not too long ago, Donald Trump called for Pam Bondi to prosecute his political rivals, including the former FBI Director James Comey. Now, the attorney general is taking the heat after the Department of Justice announced on Thursday that James Comey had been charged with making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation. If convicted, the former FBI Director could face up to five years in prison.

Insiders within the DOJ have spoken out after the announcement, with one telling MSNBC that it was “among the worst abuses in DOJ history.” Following the indictment, Bondi said, “No one is above the law.” The attorney general emphasized the department’s commitment to “holding those who abuse positions of power accountable.”

“Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case,” said Bondi.

However, some DOJ staff reportedly disagree with Comey’s indictment. Insiders told MSNBC, “The Comey indictment is among the worst abuses in DOJ history.” Many insiders from the department labeled this as “shocking.” According to the outlet’s Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian, one source added, “It’s hard to overstate how big a moment this is.”

Former DOJ Director of Public Affairs Xochitl Hinojosa echoed concerns over the charges against Comey. “Everybody is in shock,” Hinojosa told CNN‘s Erin Burnett OutFront on Thursday.

“It doesn’t surprise them, though, because this is how the Justice Department has been operating lately. Career officials have largely been either pushed out or silenced and are not in meetings about major decisions about cases,” she added. Hinojosa also revealed that she is still in touch with many former and current DOJ employees, which confirms her insights about the internal response.

The former director of public affairs also referred to Pam Bondi‘s “no one is above the law” as “standard DOJ speak.” However, she notes, “the reality is that the actions over the last nine months are not the case.”

“Donald Trump was charged on 44 counts. He is the sitting president of the United States… And now Donald Trump is going after his political enemies. So I think that right now morale is low at the Justice Department,” she said.

“And the Justice Department, I think is on its way to being broken, if not already. And I think you’re going to see more career officials leave,” added Hinojosa.

So far, Comey has denied the charges against him publicly. He made a post on Instagram on Thursday writing, “My family and I have known for years there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump. But we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way. We will not live on our knees. And you shouldn’t either.”