Pam Bondi Reportedly Furious After Minnesota Judge Blocks Charges Against Don Lemon

Attorney General Pam Bondi expressed her frustration after a federal magistrate judge in Minnesota refused to approve charges that the Justice Department sought against journalist Don Lemon. This followed an anti-ICE protest that disrupted a church service in St. Paul, as reported by sources familiar with the situation to CNN and other outlets.

“The Attorney General is furious about the magistrate judge’s decision,” a source told CNN, according to various reports.

The judge’s refusal came while federal authorities were trying to bring charges against several protesters linked to the same incident at Cities Church, a Southern Baptist congregation in St. Paul. Protesters entered during the worship service on Sunday to challenge the church regarding Pastor David Easterwood, whom organizers claim also holds a position with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lemon, a former CNN anchor now working independently, was present at the protest and livestreamed from inside the church. In footage from the scene, Lemon explained to officers and church attendees that he was there to report. “I’m just here photographing, I’m not part of the group. I’m a journalist,” he said.

According to the Associated Press, a magistrate judge refused to sign the complaint against Lemon that federal prosecutors had requested. This was a rare move that effectively blocked the immediate filing of those charges in that location. The Guardian also reported that the judge declined to approve the charges after prosecutors sought to proceed and quoted Lemon’s attorney, who defended his actions as protected newsgathering.

Federal officials have not provided specific details about the charges they sought against Lemon, and the Justice Department has not released a formal statement explaining its attempt to prosecute him. The AP noted that this decision was part of a wider federal response to the church disruption, which included arrests of protest organizers.

Minutes ago at my direction, @HSI_HQ and @FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota. So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. We will share more updates as they… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 22, 2026

Bondi’s reported response intensified the ongoing political debate surrounding the Minnesota protest and the Trump administration’s tougher enforcement stance. The incident at Cities Church gained national attention because it intertwined immigration issues, religious practices, and public confrontations amid rising tensions in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer. This event has sparked protests and counterprotests.

Authorities have made additional arrests related to the church disruption. Bondi announced on Thursday that civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong had been arrested. Officials later confirmed more arrests, including that of St. Paul school board member Chauntyll Allen, as reported by Reuters and the AP.

The Trump administration has stated that it will treat any interference with religious services as a serious crime. Federal officials previously indicated that the Justice Department would investigate whether the protest violated federal laws protecting access to religious worship.

Lemon has claimed that he did not join the protest and was there to document it. His attorney has argued that charging him for being present would violate press freedoms, according to reports on the case.

Legal experts told outlets covering the ruling that magistrate judges rarely reject complaints from prosecutors. They described this refusal as an unusual setback that could complicate any attempts to proceed against Lemon through the same legal process.

The AP reported that despite the magistrate’s decision, prosecutors could still pursue other options if they choose. As of Thursday, Lemon had not been charged in connection with the church protest.