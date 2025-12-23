Pam Bondi Named ‘Least Popular’ Cabinet Member in The Trump Administration

A recent straw poll revealed the least popular Cabinet member from Donald Trump’s administration: none other than Pam Bondi. The poll declared Bondi the least popular member among Republicans and was conducted at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix.

It appears Bondi has reached a new low in popularity, though not in the way she might have hoped. This is largely due to her mishandling of the release of the remaining Jeffrey Epstein-related files last week. She has also faced criticism for firing a dozen attorneys and expanding domestic terror definitions, drawing significant scrutiny over the course of this year.

301 days ago Pam Bondi said she would release the Epstein Files. Today she released a heavily redacted version of the files. Another failure by this Attorney General. She needs to resign. pic.twitter.com/XSNY2jzcie — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) December 19, 2025

According to the report, only 32.9% said they were satisfied with Bondi’s performance this year. According to The Daily Beast, she was the only member of Trump’s administration to receive such a low rating, while 29% said they were dissatisfied. This is not looking good for Bondi, especially given the challenges she faced this year.

Her most recent misstep, the release of the Epstein files, drew criticism from netizens and victims who questioned Bondi’s competence. Critics flooded social media, calling for her resignation. One user specifically mentioned the “highly redacted” files released by Bondi, which sparked outrage in the comments.

One user chimed in, “Pam Bondi should resign!” Another remarked, “Figures…They always promise transparency but hand over a pile of nonsense instead. What a joke!” A third added, “I don’t know why she is still here…”

The American people have lost confidence in Pam Bondi, she cannot continue as (AG) Raise your hand ✋️ if you want her to Resign pic.twitter.com/SZ0MjEvMwE — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) July 8, 2025

Another user echoed the curiosity of others: Why has only one part of the Epstein files been released? What about the reportedly thousands of remaining documents? The user asked in the thread, “What specific redactions do you think are hiding the real story here?” This will only be known once Bondi releases the remaining files.

In the wake of the file release on Friday, Epstein victims quickly called out Bondi in a heated joint statement. Citing a violation of the Epstein Transparency Act, they stated, “There has been no communication with survivors or our representatives regarding what was withheld.” They demanded accountability from the DOJ to ensure no victims were “wrongfully disclosed.”

With Bondi actively working on the Epstein case and other key matters in the Trump administration, it remains to be seen if she can regain public trust. Given Bondi’s low ranking, it’s natural to wonder who topped the poll.

🚨WATCH: JD Vance’s INCREDIBLE speech at TPUSA AMFest! Vance will be our next President. Nobody else stands a chance against him in the 2028 primary! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WwkA3bG6Pl — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝘼𝙜𝙚 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨 🇺🇸 (@GoldenAgeTimes2) December 21, 2025

Vice President JD Vance appears to have taken the top spot, gaining 84.2% of the votes in the polls. The vote likely signals a potential run for President in 2028, positioning him as a possible successor to Trump. Moreover, his straw poll performance surpasses that of the Head of State, who received far fewer votes around two years ago when Charlie Kirk first hosted AmericaFest.

Several questions remain about the political futures of both Vance and Bondi. Only time will tell whether Bondi will resign and if Vance will ascend to the presidency.