In a new development, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has officially signed a court filing directing an unnamed prosecutor to present evidence related to Russiagate to a Grand Jury, a move widely seen as an attempt to redirect attention from the escalating Jeffrey Epstein scandal and shore up President Trump’s legal position.

The filing, signed solely by Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, seeks to unseal grand jury transcripts from the Epstein investigation, amid unprecedented pressure from within Trump’s own party for greater transparency. Bondi’s action follows Trump’s order on Truth Social, directing her to “produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval.”

Pam Bondi has signed an order that directs an unnamed prosecutor to take evidence to a Grand Jury over Russiagate.

The Justice Department argues that the public interest in Epstein’s case justifies breaching long-held secrecy rules, while also vowing to redact victim-identifying information before release. Still, legal experts warn that courts rarely unseal such materials, and if approved, the process could take weeks or even months.

Yet observers note that the grand jury release gambit offers more political theater than substance: the party in question was never charged, courts had cited no evidence of wrongdoing beyond Epstein himself, and the Trump administration’s earlier internal review concluded there was no “client list” connecting influential figures, including Trump, to Epstein’s sex trafficking operations.

Meanwhile, speculation is mounting around Bondi’s future in the administration. Critics accuse her of operating as Trump’s personal lawyer rather than an independent Attorney General. A Washington Post opinion argues he may soon need a more credible legal figure to contain the damage, someone with more gravitas than Bondi, whose initial Russia-tied statements and repeated promise of explosive Epstein evidence, such as the famous “It’s sitting on my desk” quote, have largely backfired.

Rumors suggest Trump is considering a “fall guy” strategy, and Bondi’s name has quietly surfaced as a possible sacrifice if the Epstein crisis continues to spiral. Reporters note Trump cannot make public appearances without being persistently questioned about Epstein, particularly over what he knew, when, and whether he had actual ties to the alleged trafficking ring.

At the same time, Bondi has launched a strike force focused on probing the origins of the Russia investigation, following disclosures from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. But analysts say this task force is lightly staffed, and amounts more to a political distraction than a real federal investigation.

White House allies insist Bondi’s approach remains consistent, with public loyalty statements and symbolic gestures, even as the Epstein controversy continues. Trump has defended Bondi aggressively, calling her “fantastic” on Truth Social, even after top MAGA figures publicly criticized her for stoking and then failing to deliver on promises of damning evidence.

Bondi’s order to trigger grand jury proceedings into Russiagate is undeniably bold, but critics argue it’s also clearly calibrated. It comes at a moment when Trump needs a narrative pivot, and Bondi fits the bill as a high-profile face for legal spectacle.

As the Epstein files increasingly define the administration’s headlines, the question remains: is Bondi making a last stand, or is she setting herself up to be the next scapegoat in a president desperate to shift the focus?