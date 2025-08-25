Pam Bondi Mocked for ‘Creepy’ Trump Nickname as Viewers Cringe

Attorney General Pam Bondi is catching major flak, yes, more than usual, for what viewers dubbed a “creepy” way of addressing President Trump during a high-stakes White House press conference on August 25. While cameras focused on Trump signing executive orders targeting cashless bail and flag-burning, audiences couldn’t help but notice how Bondi referred to him, just as President.

The moment unfolded live as Trump stood in the Oval Office and declared, “If you burn a flag, you get one year in jail,” signing executive orders aimed at punishing those who dishonor the Stars and Stripes. Staff Secretary Will Scharf explained that the Justice Department would pursue prosecutions in flag-burning cases when criminal activity is evident, despite a 1989 Supreme Court decision protecting such acts as symbolic speech under the First Amendment. Bondi chimed in with: “Thank you for protecting the American flag. And we’ll do that without running afoul of the First Amendment as well.”

BREAKING: President Trump signs executive order to mandate one full year in jail for protesters who burn American flags TRUMP: “The people in this country don’t want to see our American flag burned and spit on … They’re bad people that are trying to destroy our nation…” pic.twitter.com/Qo1Ib712F0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 25, 2025

It was fine until she dropped a “President,” without the “Mr.” or “Trump,” and Twitter collectively lost it. According to the Irish Star, one viewer on X stated: “Why does Pam Bondi refer to Trump as president. Not Mr. President. It’s creepy.” Another wrote, “Every time Pam Bondi responds, calling him ‘President’… I cringe so hard.” A third pleaded, “Can someone please explain why Pam Bondi insists on referring to President Trump… as ‘President’… It sounds disrespectful.” The critique? Her wording felt oddly informal, bordering on uncomfortably familiar in a setting that usually demands strict decorum.

The backlash fits into a larger pattern of controversy surrounding Bondi since she stepped into the Attorney General role in February 2025. She wasted little time making her mark, though critics say it has been more about loyalty to Trump than strengthening the Justice Department.

She ordered the removal of portraits from the previous administration, describing the walls as needing a “fresh start.” She also launched her much-talked-about “Weaponization Working Group,” a unit dedicated to reviewing cases she argues were politically motivated under prior leadership. Opponents see it as an attempt to whitewash history and settle scores, more about optics than justice.

BREAKING: AG Pam Bondi declares that states’ rights don’t matter, as they’re going to punish Blue states for non-compliance and “If they don’t comply with us… We’re going to… cut off their federal funding.” Fascism is here, folks.pic.twitter.com/J5Z6zmoX2R — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 19, 2025

Then came her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein documents, which only fueled skepticism. Reports swirled that Bondi personally informed Trump that his name appeared in files related to Epstein, creating a frenzy online. But soon after, the Justice Department under her watch insisted there was no “client list” to be released. For many, that back-and-forth only deepened mistrust, making her look evasive at best and deliberately protective of powerful allies at worst.

Her critics say the “creepy” nickname moment is just one more reminder of how far she is willing to go to show loyalty. Bondi has repeatedly sided with Trump on hot-button issues, from immigration crackdowns to policing protests, and she frequently echoes his language in her press appearances. Detractors argue this blurs the line between a Justice Department meant to operate independently and a political operation serving the president’s personal brand.

And that’s why a single word, “President,” set off alarm bells. It’s not just about awkward phrasing, but about perception. Was it casual familiarity, political theater, or an intentional show of submission? Whatever the motive, the internet wasn’t buying it.

For now, the clip is circulating widely, fueling the impression that Bondi is more a loyalist cheerleader than the nation’s top law enforcement officer. Whether she shrugs off the backlash or digs herself in deeper remains to be seen.