Pam Bondi Hit With Impeachment Vow After Lying Under Oath

Rep. Ted Lieu warned Attorney General Pam Bondi that House Democrats will seek her impeachment if they gain control of the chamber in November. He accused her of lying under oath during a heated hearing about the Justice Department’s handling of records related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Lieu, a Democrat from California, posted the warning after a House Judiciary Committee session where he questioned Bondi’s testimony about President Donald Trump’s relationship with Epstein. In his post, Lieu told Bondi, “You also lied under oath,” and stated, “We will impeach you when we flip the House, unless you resign first.”

The conflict focused on Bondi’s answers about whether the Epstein files contain evidence of any crimes committed by Trump. According to Axios, Lieu asked Bondi if any underage girls were at parties Trump attended with Epstein. Bondi responded that “there is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime,” leading Lieu to accuse her of lying under oath.

Bondi has also faced criticism for evidence that the Justice Department monitored lawmakers’ searches while they reviewed unredacted Epstein materials on department computers. Photos from the hearing showed Bondi holding a document labeled with a member’s name and “Search History,” prompting bipartisan concerns about the department’s oversight of congressional activities.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the lead Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, noted that photos indicated Bondi tracked “the search history of Members of Congress who have reviewed the unredacted Epstein files.” He called for clarity on how the department used this information and who had access to it.

Dear @AGPamBondi: You did the one thing your king ordered you not to do: you made Trump look guilty. You also lied under oath. And you surveilled the search history of Congress Members. We are impeaching you when we flip the House. Unless you resign first. Good evening. https://t.co/Q69C7Kn0vG — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 12, 2026

The Justice Department stated that it logs activities in the controlled review process to protect victims’ identities, according to Time and The Guardian, after lawmakers accessed the files under a transparency law and examined them in a secure government setting. Lawmakers expressed surprise that Bondi brought printed search histories to a public hearing.

Lieu’s impeachment threat linked the surveillance issue to larger disputes over redactions, victim privacy, and the department’s actions regarding additional cases connected to Epstein’s network. On Wednesday, both conservative and liberal commentators shared video clips of Bondi’s interactions with lawmakers, who questioned her about what remains undisclosed and the department’s actions since the latest document releases.

The legal standard for impeachment does not demand a criminal conviction, but it requires the House to pass articles of impeachment and a two-thirds vote in the Senate to convict and remove an official. Lieu’s post presented impeachment as a potential political outcome if Democrats take the House, rather than an immediate action in the current Congress.

Bondi has not admitted to providing false testimony. In the hearing clips reported by Axios and others, she challenged the Democrats’ interpretations of the Epstein material and defended the department’s methods.

This incident intensifies an ongoing battle over transparency and process in reviewing the Epstein files. Democrats have sought explanations for extensive redactions in some documents and for releasing information that survivors and advocates argue should have been kept confidential. Many Republicans have also criticized the department’s handling and called for more straightforward disclosure practices.

Bondi’s office has not publicly responded to Lieu’s impeachment threat as reported, and the White House has not suggested plans to replace her. Meanwhile, Lieu continues to urge the department to follow specific leads he claims are in the records, arguing that the Justice Department has not adequately pursued claims found in FBI materials.