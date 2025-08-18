Pam Bondi Double-Crossed Matt Gaetz to Snag Attorney General Job

In a jaw-dropping political twist, Pam Bondi is accused of turning her back on once-staunch ally Matt Gaetz, all to grab the coveted post of U.S. Attorney General, The New Yorker exposé claims.

The betrayal is said to have unfolded quietly behind closed doors. Bondi, the high-profile former attorney general of Florida and godmother to Gaetz’s beloved dog, reportedly began raising doubts about his fitness for the Department of Justice nomination while his ethics scandals continued to swirl. At the time, Gaetz was under scrutiny for sexual misconduct allegations and claims of drug use, a cloud of controversy that made him a risky choice for the top law enforcement job.

🚨 Over 300 arrests in D.C. — and counting: Just last night, our federal and DC law enforcement partners made 68 arrests and seized 15 illegal firearms. Homicide suspects, drug traffickers, and more are being charged. I’ll continue to stand with you as we make DC safe again! pic.twitter.com/A6X0xYay54 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 17, 2025

According to insiders, Bondi positioned herself as the safer option. While Gaetz’s loyalty to Donald Trump was never in question, his ongoing investigations made him politically toxic. Bondi, on the other hand, had cultivated a reputation as a skilled prosecutor with a history of supporting Trump during his presidency, particularly when she defended him during impeachment proceedings. Her behind-the-scenes maneuvering painted her as both competent and fiercely loyal, exactly the type of candidate Trump could fall back on.

Sources claim that Bondi’s efforts paid off when Trump began to rethink his decision to initially sideline her. In a private morning call, he allegedly admitted regret for overlooking her. “I have made a dreadful error, would you consider this?” he reportedly asked, opening the door for Bondi to slide into the role.

Gaetz, meanwhile, was blindsided by the turn of events. Not long after Bondi emerged as the frontrunner, she personally called him to offer what appeared to be a consolation prize. “Come work for me,” she said, acknowledging the rough week he had endured. Gaetz declined the offer but later admitted he thought it was an unexpectedly kind gesture given the circumstances. The fact that Gaetz publicly downplayed the betrayal only added more intrigue to the already dramatic episode.

Bondi’s political gamble ultimately worked. In February, she was confirmed by the Senate in a tight 54-46 vote, with only one Democrat, John Fetterman, breaking party lines to support her. The confirmation capped a whirlwind process that saw Bondi transform from a Trump loyalist on the sidelines to the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

Her road to the position, however, was anything but smooth. During her Senate hearing, Democrats grilled her relentlessly, questioning whether she could maintain independence from Trump. Critics pointed to her long-standing ties to him, including her time as one of his defenders during impeachment, as proof that she might prioritize loyalty over impartiality. Bondi, however, insisted she would uphold the Constitution and restore public confidence in the DOJ.

Republicans rallied around her nomination. Senate Majority Leader John Thune praised her extensive prosecutorial experience, pointing to her eight years as Florida’s attorney general. He called her confirmation “a step toward depoliticizing the Justice Department,” a statement that critics scoffed at given her close relationship with Trump.

Pam Bondi talked about Jeffrey Epstein earlier this year, saying anyone on the documents who’s trying to keep their name private has ‘no legal basis to do so.’pic.twitter.com/AS8G6vbsmM — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 6, 2024

Still, Bondi emerged victorious, leaving Gaetz to wonder how quickly allies can turn into rivals in Washington’s brutal power games. The once-tight bond between the two Florida Republicans now appears to be little more than a footnote in Bondi’s rapid climb to one of the most powerful jobs in the country.

This saga is a reminder of how ambition can reshape alliances overnight. For Bondi, the betrayal secured her a historic promotion. For Gaetz, it was yet another chapter in a career defined by controversy, missed opportunities, and powerful enemies.

What this means for the Justice Department remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: if the report is to be believed, Bondi’s rise to the top came at the expense of someone she once called a close friend.