Pam Bondi Cracks Down: Minnesota ICE Church Protest Leader Nekima Levy Armstrong Arrested

“Minutes ago at my direction, HSI and FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota. So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota,” Pam Bondi wrote on X, underscoring that the Minneapolis area ICE protest arrest was ordered at the highest level of the Justice Department.

Nekima Armstrong, whose personal website identifies her as a civil rights lawyer and a “scholar-activist,” is accused by federal authorities of helping organize the ICE disruption that unfolded inside Cities Church during a Sunday worship service. In the days leading up to the Minnesota protest, Armstrong claimed in a Facebook post that one of the church’s pastors held a leadership position within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a claim investigators say was used to mobilize demonstrators.

Federal officials from the Trump administration said the protest was part of a broader wave of demonstrations across the Twin Cities aimed at opposing the federal government’s recent surge of immigration enforcement personnel. That surge, authorities say, is tied to efforts to crack down on widespread fraud and criminal activity linked to illegal immigration in Minnesota.

The Sunday ICE protest incident escalated rapidly when dozens of agitators entered Cities Church during its service. Video from inside the sanctuary showed activists shouting at congregants and disrupting worship, with children present as the scene grew increasingly chaotic. Federal officials said the conduct went far beyond lawful protest and crossed a legal threshold by interfering with a religious service.

Pam Bondi confirmed the arrest was carried out by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the FBI, signaling a coordinated federal response. She issued a blunt warning following the arrest, stating, “Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP.”

Authorities also took a second individual into custody in connection with the church disruption. That person, Chauntyll Louisa Allen, is a member of the St. Paul School Board and was identified by officials as another ICE protest organizer involved in planning the disruption at the Minnesota church. Investigators said Allen’s role is part of an ongoing probe into how the demonstration was coordinated.

Justice Department officials emphasized that while peaceful protest against ICE is protected, entering a church to disrupt worship is not. Federal law provides heightened protections for houses of worship, and officials said those safeguards will be enforced regardless of political motive.

The Minnesota ICE church protest unfolded amid heightened immigration enforcement in Minnesota under the Trump administration, which has surged federal resources into the state to target criminal illegal aliens and counter organized resistance to ICE operations. Federal officials have warned that activists are increasingly attempting to obstruct enforcement by targeting officers, facilities, and affiliated institutions.

Leaders and congregants at Cities Church condemned the ICE protest disruption, describing it as an invasion of sacred space that frightened families and derailed worship. Pastors across Minnesota echoed those concerns, warning that political demonstrations inside churches threaten religious freedom and community safety.

Supporters of the Trump administration praised Bondi’s swift action, saying it sends a clear message that no ideology or cause places anyone above the law. They argue the protest arrests reaffirm the federal government’s commitment to protecting religious institutions from intimidation.

As the investigation continues, prosecutors are expected to outline specific federal charges tied to the coordinated ICE protest church disruption. Bondi said additional updates will be released as the case develops, signaling that further enforcement actions may follow.

For now, the arrests stand as a clear warning from the Justice Department: coordinated attacks on places of worship — regardless of motive — will be met with firm federal action.