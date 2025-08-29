Pam Bondi Braces for ‘Rough September’ as Epstein Scandal Drags Her Back to Congress

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is staring down what one insider bluntly called a “rough September,” as Congress prepares to haul her back into the spotlight over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Bondi, who has faced sharp criticism for her handling of the disgraced financier’s case, is reportedly scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on October 9. Her upcoming testimony will coincide with a string of high-profile hearings tied to Epstein, the convicted sex offender whose shadow continues to haunt the Trump administration years after his death.

Pam Bondi talked about Jeffrey Epstein earlier this year, saying anyone on the documents who’s trying to keep their name private has ‘no legal basis to do so.’pic.twitter.com/AS8G6vbsmM — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 6, 2024

Bondi isn’t going alone. FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to testify on September 17, with his questioning centered on both the Epstein files and a crime bill the White House has been urging Republicans to draft. And on September 19, former Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, the man who signed off on Epstein’s widely condemned 2008 plea deal while serving as U.S. attorney in Florida, will sit for a closed-door, transcribed interview with the House Oversight panel.

But let’s be real: the spotlight is already fixed squarely on Bondi.

According to Politico, one House Republican said flatly, “She is in for a rough September at the very least.” That may even be an understatement. Critics on both sides of the aisle believe Bondi fumbled opportunities to hold Epstein more accountable, and they’re eager to grill her over what they see as glaring failures in one of the most notorious cases of the century.

💣GLOBAL BOMBSHELL: Former High-Level FBI Agent Kurt Siuzdak Exposes How Pam Bondi Was Set Up By FBI Insiders To Take The Fall For The Botched Epstein Cover-Up! pic.twitter.com/SoSZmalkM0 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 21, 2025

The Department of Justice hasn’t helped matters either. Members of Congress have accused the DOJ of slow-walking the release of Epstein-related documents, despite a subpoena from the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The department began releasing some material last week, but new information has trickled out sparingly. Both Republicans and Democrats are expected to turn up the pressure when the House returns to session, demanding answers about what else the government is hiding.

For the second time in less than a month, the Justice Department has dropped charges against a client represented by Brad Bondi, the brother of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. https://t.co/KzjJXLWn74 — ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2025

Republicans in particular have called for the full unsealing of Epstein’s files, feeding into long-standing speculation about his alleged ties to powerful elites. For years, Trump’s allies have pushed the idea of a mysterious “client list,” claiming it could implicate high-ranking figures across politics, business, and entertainment. But in July, the DOJ publicly dismissed those theories as baseless, insisting they could not release more details because of the disturbing and explicit nature of Epstein’s crimes.

Still, the questions haven’t gone away. Epstein’s 2019 death in a New York jail cell, officially ruled a suicide, only fueled further conspiracy theories. His abrupt demise left victims, lawmakers, and the public without closure, and every new hearing seems to reopen the wound.

For Bondi, the optics could hardly be worse. She has been a lightning rod ever since her name became tied to the Epstein case, and her testimony is expected to be tense at best. Rather than focusing on Trump’s proposed crime bill, members of Congress are poised to dig into what she knew, when she knew it, and whether she could have done more to prevent Epstein from slipping through the cracks of justice.