Ozzy Osbourne on Britney Spears: "I'm Fed Up of Seeing Poor Old Britney Spears Every F—ing Day"

Pop icon Britney Spears didn't hold back in responding to the Osbourne family's recent comments. They made a remark about her Instagram dancing videos. The 42-year-old Toxic singer took to social media to defend herself and fellow actress Kate Beckinsale against critics. The drama began when Ozzy Osbourne expressed frustration over Spears' frequent dance posts during an episode of The Osbournes podcast, saying, "I'm fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube," the 75-year-old rocker said. "Every f—ing day. It's sad, very, very sad."

His daughter Kelly Osbourne chimed in, saying she felt "sorry" for Spears, while Sharon Osbourne said, "Poor little thing. Very sad indeed. It’s heartbreaking." Jack Osbourne added, "Save Britney." Spears wasted no time in clapping back at the famous family. In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote, "I'm gonna do a photoshoot with Kate [Beckinsale] and tell the Osbourne family, who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f–k off !!!" The pop star began her post by defending Beckinsale, 50, who has faced criticism for her own social media content, as per Deadline.

Spears even praised the actress for her response to trolls, "I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she's from London!!! I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content ... she's in her fifties and I thought it was pretty bad*** how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old!!!" Addressing the comments about her own dancing videos, Spears noted, "I don't even post these videos all that often anymore."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

She added, "I know what it's like to be judged, but I think it's important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!" The Oops!... I Did It Again hitmaker also revealed that she recently taught a dance class to teenagers, emphasizing the importance of supporting others' dreams and aspirations, as per The Daily Mail. Spears' most recent dance video was posted on July 13. It was a nostalgic piece set to Madonna's song I'm Addicted. The caption admitted to struggling with confidence following her divorce from Sam Asghari, which was formally finalized in 2024.

Spears has previously addressed the public's scrutiny of her social media. The Osbourne family has yet to respond to Spears's statements. Even with all the public criticism after her divorce, Spears is not backing down on social media. Spears is keeping her focus on her personal life and creative projects. She just broke up with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. The reason was that she suspected he was just after publicity. But she’s cool with it—sources say she’s "not hurt over the break-up." She’s got her older brother, Bryan Spears, moving into her mansion for support.