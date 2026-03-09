“Over My Dead Body”: MTG Calls Karoline Leavitt a ‘Liar’ Over Iran War Draft Remarks

Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked Karoline Leavitt after she officially addressed concerns that Donald Trump would be implementing a draft amid the ongoing war with Iran and rising American casualties. The former Congresswoman called Leavitt a “liar” before saying that she would not be sending her son to the war.

On Sunday, the White House Press Secretary addressed the concerns; however, she did not dismiss the rumors that the president could be reinstating the draft amid the Iran conflict. Speaking with Fox News‘ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, she said that mandatory military enlistment was not “off the table.”

🚨WTF: Karoline Leavitt refuses to rule out INITIATING A DRAFT to send Americans to fight in Iran! “It’s not part of the current plan right now… but the president… wisely keeps his options on the table.” Translation: they won’t even promise your kids aren’t next. pic.twitter.com/aXbAcRwrrR — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 8, 2026

The host asked Karoline Leavitt, “Mothers out there are worried that we’re going to have a draft, that they’re going to see their sons and daughters get involved in this. What do you want to say about the president’s plans for troops on the ground? As we know, it’s been largely an air campaign up until now.”

The White House Press Secretary responded: “It has been and it will continue to be. And President Trump wisely does not remove options from the table.”

She added, “I know a lot of politicians like to do that quickly. But the president, as commander in chief, wants to continue to assess the success of this military operation.”

She clarified that although the draft is “not part of the current plan, the president, again, wisely keeps his options on the table.”

Following her comments, Greene said on Sunday morning, “Karoline Leavitt doesn’t rule out a draft.” She continued, “How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!! Liars, every single one of them! Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!”

On Sunday, Leavitt said on Fox News, “As commander in chief, there’s no greater priority or responsibility to this president than, of course, protecting the American people and protecting our troops and our bases in the Middle East, which Iran has been threatening for 47 years. They have killed and maimed thousands of American soldiers.”

pic.twitter.com/UTLn4WXFRV — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 8, 2026

She continued, “And President Trump was not going to allow Iran to attack our bases and our troops and our men and women in the Middle East first. And that’s why he took this historic action by launching Operation Epic Fury.”

However, her response to the potential conscription was met with further criticism from Americans. Taking to social media, one individual commented, “When asked if Americans should be worried about attacks here at home, he said ‘I guess.’ And when we lost six soldiers, he said, ‘That’s the way it is,’ But ok, Karoline. He cares about protecting Americans. Sure.”

Another echoed, “It should literally just be ‘We don’t plan on sending troops to the ground.’ It’s that simple.”