A federal court case was brought against Scott Disick's fashion company because of an Instagram post featuring Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. In 2018, Disick founded the apparel line Talentless.

According to Radar Online, Backgrid filed a lawsuit in California against Talentless Inc. As per the lawsuit, Talentless did not pay for a license or obtain Backgrid's permission before using the photo for Instagram advertising.

The lawsuit clearly stated, "To promote its brand and sales, Defendants reproduced, distributed, displayed, and created unauthorized derivative works of the Celebrity Photograph on the Instagram Account without consent or license.

Defendants violated federal law by willfully infringing BackGrid’s copyrights to at least one Celebrity Photograph on, at least, the Instagram Account." Before bringing the case, the firm claimed to have tried to settle the conflict, but Disick's business refused to have any discussions. The complaint sought damages for each infringement, up to $150k. Disick's business has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

According to the filing, they've had problems with Disick before. The suit read, "Defendants knew they did not have the right to post the Celebrity Photograph. Among other things, BackGrid had previously filed suit against Mr. Disick for using Backgrid’s photographs on his social media accounts.

As such, he was on notice that such use required a license." The attorney for Backgrid detailed in the eight-page complaint how as a direct result of their infringement, all of the traffic generated through the post turns into a significant unfair financial advantage and brand exposure.

Fans criticized Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for their actions at a Blink-182 performance in Australia in February, which prompted Scott to impose additional regulations. Recently, a source claimed that Disick isn't pleased with Kourtney and Barker's extravagant public demonstrations of devotion.

An insider spilled to OK Magazine, "Scott takes being a dad seriously and wants what’s best for the kids. He’s put his foot down on more and more issues lately - including asking Kourtney to tone down the PDA with Travis in front of their children."

During the performance in Australia, Barker and Kourtney paused to gather backstage and engaged in intense conversation. Penelope stayed behind her mother during that time. However, as her mother and stepfather began to make love, the famous youngster ignored them. Additionally, Kourtney and Barker were seen kissing during one of The Kardashians episodes.

According to People, Landon said, "I’m gonna die, eww guys. Can you guys not kiss in French again? Can you guys please not French kiss?," in response to Penelope's request that her mother stop kissing Barker. Fans worry that despite having a big mixed family, the couple is not giving their elder children enough attention. Kourtney recently posted something on Instagram, and her fans criticized her for it when they saw the caption, 'Rocky's parents.' One fan commented on the post, "Mason Penelope and Reigns mom too, cause it seems like they dont get enough love lately." A second added, "Babe you have 3 other kids. wym rocky’s parents, yall are the parents of numerous children."