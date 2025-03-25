Over A Million Americans Eligible for $993 Tax Refund—Here’s How to Claim Yours Before It’s Too Late!

People in Pennsylvania are quickly running out of days to get their hands on a tax refund that’s averaging $993. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has given everyone until April 15 to send in their 2021 tax papers. If you don’t do it, you might say goodbye to that extra cash.

Believe it or not, over a million folks across the country could be getting money back, with more than 50,000 of them right in this state. We’re talking about a total of $52 million just waiting to be claimed. Missing this deadline isn’t just about losing out on money; it can also lead to some not-so-fun consequences. If you don’t file on time, you might end up owing the government even more.

“The deadline is fast approaching, and taxpayers should take immediate action to ensure they receive their rightful refunds,” an IRS spokesperson advised. Remember, the exact amount you could get back depends on your tax situation so it could be more or less than that sweet average of $993.

To qualify for a refund, folks in the US need to have had some income to tax last year, and they can’t have sent in their tax returns yet. The IRS is expecting that around 8 out of 10 people will get their refunds straight into their bank accounts, which is super fast and easy. The typical refund this year is around $1,928, which is quite a bit more than the $1,395 from the same time last year.

If you’re making under $84,000, there’s a nifty program called IRS Free File that lets you do your taxes for free. And, for those who’ve served our country, there are special tax help services just for military members and vets. The people at the IRS are saying, “Filing is simpler than ever, and resources are available for those who need assistance.”

To get that sweet $993 back, you need to file your 2021 tax return by April 15. You do it online or by mail, but the IRS recommends Direct File or Free File to make it go faster and to prevent goof-ups.

Tax season should be a period when we receive our hard earned money, but every year tax prep companies prey on Black communities to offer unnecessary services. With IRS Direct File, people in 25 states can file for free, saving time and money. 💸 https://t.co/lT4iBju9YU pic.twitter.com/jAqqlzozVr — ColorOfChange (@ColorOfChange) March 22, 2025

Otherwise, if you don’t want to do it yourself, you can have a tax professional do it for you or drop by your local tax help center for assistance. But, if you need an extension, you can get one from the IRS until October 15 by filing Form 4868. Keep in mind that delaying might make you wait even longer for that refund check to arrive.

Miss the April 15 deadline for filing your taxes, and goodbye to your refund forever. If you’re late, any money owed to you goes directly to the US Treasury, and it’s gone for good.

Additionally, if you procrastinate, you may end up paying extra penalties and interest on the amount owed. An IRS representative reminded us, “Taxpayers should not think they can claim these refunds later – once the deadline is passed, the money is gone.”

And if you decide to do it the old way with a paper return, it will take longer to get your refund. The IRS suggests carefully reviewing all data on your forms to avoid delays.

When you file, there is an option called “Where’s My Refund?” where you can monitor your refund process. It informs you where it is, but you will have to remember some information, like your Social Security or Taxpayer ID number if you e-filed your taxes and how much you anticipate receiving back.

Check the status of your current tax year and two previous years’ refunds using the #IRS “Where’s My Refund?” tool. The tool is updated daily and gives you a projected refund date as soon as it’s approved. https://t.co/i2hXjfHpCb — IRSnews (@IRSnews) March 18, 2025

If you e-filed, you’ll be updated within 24 hours, and if you paper-filed, it should take around four weeks. But remember, the IRS typically spits out refunds within 21 days unless there is an error or they are incredibly busy.

They’re also instructing people not to file multiple times because that will make a bigger mess and could result in you waiting longer.

So, to ensure you receive that tax refund, put all your papers in order and file as quickly as possible. Time is running!