Americans Can Claim Up to $1400 Stimulus Check From IRS—Here’s How!

IRS announced that some Americans may still qualify for an up to $1400 stimulus check. The recent memo added that some taxpayers who didn’t claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 returns are already receiving some of these payments.

For those who have yet to receive the funds but qualify for it, the Internal Revenue Service has a message: “No action is needed for eligible taxpayers to receive these payments.” According to Forbes‘ report on Monday, eligible taxpayers must file their 2021 return before the cut-off date, as the deadline for receiving the credit worth up to $1400 is April 15, 2025.

Danny Werfel, the IRS commissioner, said back in December, “To minimize headaches and get this money to eligible taxpayers, we’re making these payments automatic, meaning these people will not be required to go through the extensive process of filing an amended return to receive it.”

The amount of these checks will vary from one individual to the other, but the maximum one can get is around $1400. As per the agency, about $2.4 billion will be going out. As reported by CNBC on March 18, in order to receive the full $1400, an individual must be capped at no more than $75,000 for their AGI or adjusted gross income. On the other hand, the Recovery Rebate Credit limit is set at $80,000.

People who didn’t earn enough money to be required to file a tax return may mistakenly assume they’re not entitled to a tax refund. It’s not true! Claim any tax credits you’re due without spending any money using #IRS Free File: https://t.co/3byJqk9N8d — IRSnews (@IRSnews) March 18, 2025

For joint filing, such as in cases of married couple, they can be qualified for a total of $2800, if their combined 2021 adjusted gross income is $150,000 or less. However, the Recovery Rebate Credit closes out at an income of $160,000. In addition, eligible dependents could also receive the full $1400 regardless of their age from 2021.

The stimulus checks, known as the Economic Impact Payments (EIP), were issued during the Coronavirus outbreak. Many lost their jobs altogether or struggled to land any during the pandemic, so these checks were issued to provide them some support.

IRS is issuing $1400 or more checks to those that did not claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax return…. The checks are starting to come in…keep an eye out for them! 🔥🔥🔥 It’s just starting to roll out…IRS will have until the end of the January to send them… pic.twitter.com/h67PYaTgaj — Santa Surfing (@SantaSurfing) January 4, 2025

Back in December, Werfel said, “The IRS continues to work hard to make improvements and help taxpayer,” emphasizing why these Economic Impact Payments were issued. “These payments are an example of our commitment to go the extra mile for taxpayers. Looking at our internal data, we realized that one million taxpayers overlooked claiming this complex credit when they were actually eligible,” the IRS commissioner said in December.

According to the agency, there are an estimated 1 million taxpayers who didn’t claim Recovery Rebate Debit on their 2021 returns. In addition, IRS also added that most of them have already received their EIP. However, taxpayers who didn’t file a 2021 tax return may also be eligible to claim the credit if they file by the April 15 deadline.