Over 100 Children Exposed to ‘One of the Most Contagious Infections’—California Officials Issue Urgent Warning

Sacramento health officials are sounding the alarm about a potential virus outbreak. The warning comes after at least 100 children were likely exposed to measles at an educational enrichment program. It all started with an unvaccinated child, who was infectious at that time and attended the program in Sacramento County last week.

According to public health officials, about 130 children may have been exposed to the virus. Following the discovery, the educational enrichment program quickly shut down its facility.

On March 6, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer, Dr. Erica Pan, said, “Measles, one of the most contagious infections, can lead to severe life-long consequences, including permanent brain damage and can also be fatal, especially for children.”

We are now at 1136 new measles cases – in just the first 8 weeks of this year alone. A preventable disease resurging. This is an abject policy failure. pic.twitter.com/FSca7jQIgP — Dr. Catharine Young (@DrCatharineY) February 27, 2026

She added in a release, “The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and provides long-lasting protection against measles. Vaccination protects both our own families and those who are too young to be fully vaccinated.”

According to a report by the New York Post, at least six cases have been recorded across Sacramento and nearby Placer County since late February. The outbreak has sent shock waves through a local hospital. On March 2, one child who was infected with measles was treated at the Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center. The hospital had to promptly track down every patient who was in the facility during the exposure window.



For those unfamiliar, measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. The airborne virus spreads quickly, especially among children. However, health experts warn that the virus could attack anyone who is not protected from it through vaccination. The measles, mumps, and rubella, known as the MMR vaccine, is the most effective way to get 99% protection against the virus, according to health experts.

In southern Utah, a measles outbreak that’s been simmering since last summer is showing signs of wider spread – and people are getting sicker than they expected. https://t.co/OosjIKA65c — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 6, 2026

Dr. Dean Blumberg, the chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis, said, “If people are vaccinated, the vaccine provides more than 99% protection against measles. That’s why being vaccinated is so important to prevent infection,” according to KCRA.

According to CDPH, common symptoms of measles include fever, rash, or any of the three Cs, which are cough, coryza, or conjunctivitis. CDPH recommends taking immediate caution if a patient is suspected of having been infected with measles or has traveled to a location with a possible outbreak.