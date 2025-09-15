Outrage Erupts After Viral Video Shows White Boy Beating Black Girl on School Bus With No Adults Around

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about racial discrimination and violence.

Racial discrimination (racism) and violence related to it are not new in America; rooted in the system for decades, it remains a fight that continues despite years of protests and new laws. It’s a constant battle for black people, who face discrimination on a daily basis. Thanks to the new age of technology and social media platforms, many racial injustice cases have come to light in recent years.

Today, one such case has caught our attention. A shocking video shows a young schoolgirl being attacked while kids were on the bus in broad daylight. The video has sparked concerns over why no adults stepped in if it was so brutal. The clip shows a white male student pummeling a young Black girl with his fists before yanking her by her braids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marenda (@iammarenda)

According to The Atlanta Black Star, at one point, the boy pushes his palm against her forehead and pushes her down as she begs him to stop while sobbing. No adults, or other school authorities were in sight, including the bus driver. Powe re-shared the footage, which has since gained over 9,000 views online.

The incident took place at Carver Middle School in Chester, Virginia. According to the school authorities, it happened over the summer, and the school reportedly ” handled it.” However, many online users expressed outrage that no adults intervened during the incident.

“I’m so pissed as far as I’m concerned this is not about Black or White, this here is a Wrong or Right situation & it’s wrong,” he wrote. “This is your bus, take control of it,” one user wrote. Another said, “This is a disturbing video, it’s disgusting to watch.” A third commenter questioned how the little girl in the clip appeared calm despite being attacked.

“I know some repercussions happened after this,” the person said. While not many details about the students’ names or why they got into a physical fight remain unknown, the online outrage shows that people are noticing the increased cases of racial discrimination and are questioning the people in charge about it.

On Instagram, one user wrote, OMG, what is happening with our country! Another said, “This boy should be charged as assault. Also, why is the bus driver not doing anything to stop it? If this was my kid, oh Gid have mercy on him.”

Blatantly discriminatory practices that are illegal have become all too common in our educational institution. Today, @SecKennedy and I sent Duke a letter insisting it restore merit and lawfulness on campus, and launched investigations into their conduct. pic.twitter.com/9BlRi0dtY4 — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) July 28, 2025

Meanwhile, as of February 2025, the U.S. Department of Education has issued a Dear Colleague Letter to all educational institutions that receive federal funding, directing them to stop using race-based preferences and stereotypes in various practices immediately.

These include admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, scholarships, awards, disciplinary actions, and administrative decisions. Institutions found to be in violation may face investigations and the potential loss of federal funding, which is consistent with federal law. (U.S. Department of Security).