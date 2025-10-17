“Our Parents…” – RFK Jr.’s Bizarre Claim Has People Extremely Confused!

RFK Jr. made remarks that raised many eyebrows. During a press event on Thursday, Donald Trump announced plans to make IVF more affordable for Americans. Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary made claims that left critics scratching their heads.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made some declarations about testosterone levels in older men, sperm counts of teenage boys, and early onset of puberty in girls. Among all of his bold claims, one in particular raised eyebrows. He started with, “Today, the average teenager in this country has 50% of the sperm count, 50% of the testosterone of a 65-year-old man. Our girls are hitting puberty 6 years early.”

Then he went to declare, “Our parents aren’t having children.” His statement seemed quite confusing, with social media users questioning what he actually meant to say. On X (formerly Twitter), the clip has gone viral with one user asking, “If you don’t have children, you’re not a parent? How is ‘our parents (not) have(ing) children’ be a statement someone actually uttered in seriousness?”

Another wondered, “Is he just stringing words together in random order at this point?” A third added, “If a parent doesn’t have children, is it still a parent?” Another user shared the same confusion, “If they aren’t having children…how are they parents?” One noted, “Let’s think about this for a moment…Our parents aren’t having children. We are all the product of immaculate conception. Or something.”

A second person wrote, “Parents have children. That’s the definition of parent. The rest of this is weird Handmaid’s Tale under his eye stuff.” Another mocked, “This may seem weird to him, but my parents definitely had children.”

A third commented, “There is so much wrong with this, but if I focus on just one thing – ‘our parents aren’t having children’…then how did they become parents?!?” Another user simply noted, “‘Our parents aren’t having children’ is a puzzling statement.'”

Apart from RFK Jr.‘s bizarre statement, the press conference garnered attention for what Donald Trump declared. The POTUS announced that his administration had made a deal with the drug manufacturer EMD Serono to lower the cost of IVF, which will lead to “many more beautiful American children”.

“In the Trump administration, we want to make it easier for all couple to have babies, raise children and have the families they’ve always dreamed about,” said the Republican leader.