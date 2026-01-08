Our Gang/Little Rascals Actor Sidney Kibrick Dead at 97

Sidney Kibrick, the last surviving member of the original Our Gang/Little Rascals cast, died last weekend at 97.

Kibrick’s daughter, Jane, told The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away in Northridge, Calif., on Jan. 3. He appeared in roughly two dozen Our Gang/Little Rascals films as “Woim,” one of the main bullies and a sidekick to Butch, an antagonist.

Originally from Minneapolis, Kibrick and his family moved to Los Angeles when he was an infant. His older brother, Leonard, also appeared in Our Gang. The younger Kibrick made several uncredited appearances before being cast as an unnamed regular character in 1935. He was later renamed Woim, a Brooklyn-accented pronunciation of “Worm.”

In a 2023 interview with Boomer Magazine, Kibrick said that he earned roughly $750 per week, which would have been about $17,000 per week in 2025 when adjusted for inflation.

SAD FAREWELL – Sidney Kibrick

The last living featured member of Our Gang (Little Rascals) has died at age 97. A good long life. RIP pic.twitter.com/jxfEhfOY1l — James L. Neibaur (@JimLNeibaur) January 6, 2026

“We’d have two hours of schooling in the morning and then work anywhere from six to 16 hours until we finished,” Kibrick said then. “There was a lot of work, no question about it, but our director Gordon Douglas was a terrific guy, and he was really able to get a lot out of each kid.”

Kibrick added that he and George McFarland, who played Spanky, developed a close relationship. The two went fishing when they weren’t filming and maintained a “lifelong friendship” after the show.

However, Kibrick did not remain an actor for long. He said that he’d “had enough” by the time he was 15 and opted to leave his acting career — and the entertainment industry as a whole — behind.

“My parents wanted me to continue, but finally my mother went along with my wishes,” he explained. “I later attended college and became a real estate developer. So I had a very successful post-Hollywood career.”

Woim, the last of the “Our Gang” kids, has died at 97. Sidekick to Butch (bully at left), he made it tough for Spanky, Alfalfa, Buckwheat, and others. He later reclaimed his given name, Sidney Kibrick, and went into real estate. pic.twitter.com/bwhF8Xcz2r — Dan Barry (@DanBarryNYT) January 6, 2026

His brother, Leonard, continued acting through 1942. He died of cancer in January 1993.

Initially created as silent films in the 1920s, Our Gang had more than 200 short films and the 1936 feature General Spanky. More than 40 child actors participated in the series, though many died young. That group includes Carl ‘Alfalfa’ Switzer, who was shot and killed at age 31 in 1959 in what was ruled self-defense during a fight with his friend Moses Samuel ‘Bud’ Stiltz.

Mickey Gubitosi, who portrayed Eugene “Porky” Lee from 1939–44, later became an Emmy Award-winning actor under the name Robert Blake. Jackie Cooper starred on The People’s Choice as Socrates “Sock” Miller and portrayed Perry White in the Christopher Reeve Superman films. He also won two Primetime Emmy Awards as a director.

More recently, Kibrick and his family attended the opening of a 2022 exhibit at the Hollywood Museum honoring the 100th anniversary of the Our Gang series.