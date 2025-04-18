“Our End Is Near”—‘Living Nostradamus’ Warns of AI Takeover and Global Collapse in Terrifying 2025 Prediction

As humans we are always interested in knowing our future. We are keen to get a glimpse of what might happen in the future and how to deal with it. These emotions are the reasons, there are so many predictions coming our way ever since AI became an important part of our daily life.

There are many who predict such scenarios every day. One such name is Athos Salomé.

Athos Salomé is known as the “Living Nostradamus”. He has released his most recent set of dire forecasts. This time, he is concentrating on artificial intelligence and international strife.

Salomé has made his name with his frightening vision. His predictions for 2025 are no different and depict a society on the verge of collapse. He has blamed it on technology and escalating geopolitical conflicts.

He is a Brazilian mystic and self-described prophet. In the last few years, he has gained notoriety for his ostensibly accurate forecasts of significant global events. He claimed that he predicted the COVID-19 epidemic and Queen Elizabeth II’s death. He even claims that he knew about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

NEW ARTICLE:

Athos Salomé, a Brazilian psychic who has been dubbed the “Living Nostradamus,” has gained much media attention in recent years. He is frequently featured in UK tabloids like the Daily Express. But who is he?https://t.co/yvS8J7niF2 pic.twitter.com/XBDp3PCviL — BadPsychics – The Skeptic’s Skeptic 😉 (@TheBadPsych) January 11, 2025

He has developed an image as a contemporary Nostradamus or “Living Nostradamus”. He has maintained a mysterious personality too. He regularly makes claims of mystic powers, visions and practical wisdom. He stated that these powers help him with these prophecies.

In his latest set of visions, Salomé gave a warning on artificial intelligence for 2025. He claimed that artificial intelligence is reaching its tipping point. From there on it will start acting more independently. The more independent AI will become, the more it will endanger humans.

His visions tell him permanent effects on crucial industries like cybersecurity and transportation. He says that in these industries, AI systems may function autonomously without human supervision.

🚨 “LIVING NOSTRADAMUS” WARNS: AI TAKEOVER, CYBER WARS & CYBORG OLYMPICS Psychic Athos Salomé—who claims to have predicted Queen Elizabeth’s death and the pandemic—says 2025 is when everything goes off the rails. He warns AI will hijack Hollywood, deepfakes will turn politics… pic.twitter.com/ixvzMkD4Oo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 13, 2025

Salomé claims that this evolution will reveal weaknesses of the world. He says we have gone ahead with the technology that we are ill-equipped to handle. These weaknesses must be our biggest concerns. We are about to give up our control over the technologies we have developed.

Salomé also sees threats outside the tech industry. They may be conventional but not less scary. He has also warned of world war. He warns of a “dangerous global crisis.” He says this crisis will increase the instability and will increase the unresolved issues. Such issues may not ever reach a dialogue table and end up causing world war.

He perceives a few recent occurrences as signs of an impending war. Such as the destruction of deep-sea fiber optic cables between Latvia and Sweden. Another one Finland’s arrest of a Russian oil tanker.

According to Athos Salome, next year would be a “new chapter in human history” with aliens, a robot rebellion, global catastrophe, and even World War 3. A man who claims to be a psychic and calls himself “The Living

Nostradamus” has made his predictions for 2024 – and it looks pic.twitter.com/gs9ps5zTa0 — KennyBilly (@KeepingKen) January 1, 2024

However, “Living Nostradamus” Salomé’s predictions are not one of a kind. They sound more like the consequence of our actions. His predictions of AI in the tech industry are akin to a bad sci-fi movie with an old plot. As for the world war, with so many weapons and egos the size of Mars, anything is possible now.

The real prophecy would be of peace and cordial relationships between nations. Until then, I think I would rely on the OTT series or The Simpsons to know what will happen in the near future rather than self proclaimed “Living Nostradamus”.