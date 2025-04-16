Brazilian Man Known as ‘Living Nostradamus’ Predicts What Will Trigger World War III in 2025

Athos Salomé, popularly known as “Living Nostradamus,” has made a chilling 2025 prediction, detailing what could lead to a future struggle for power. The Brazilian man, who claims to be a prophet and seer, not only revealed that a potential World War III could be on the way, but he also revealed global events that could lead up to the devastating event.

Salomé has become a well-known public figure globally in the last few years due to his arguably astonishing accuracy when it comes to predicting global affairs. His glorious moniker comes from the original philosopher and astrologer from the 16th century, Nostradamus, who earned a name for making bang-on predictions about the future of the world. According to the Britannica, he predicted Adolf Hitler’s rise 400 years before it the Nazi leader actually gained his power. He also made some estimations about President John F. Kennedy‘s 1963 assassination and the 9/11 attacks.

The self-proclaimed ‘living Nostradamus’ has since been making a living by making estimations of his own about current and future affairs. His credibility comes from his alleged predictions of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, the coronavirus outbreak, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, lately, Salomé has been putting his mind and soul into predicting a “dangerous global crisis” that can spark World War III. He claims that his estimations come from a series of geopolitical movements that present a “complete strategic pattern” quite similar to the last two World Wars.

In his prophecy, the Brazilian prophet claimed, “An invisible war has broken out in the Baltic Sea.” He referenced the damage caused to a deep sea fiber optic table stretching out between Latvia and Sweden earlier this year. He also added the Finnish police seized a tanker carrying Russian oil a month prior. “Another interruption occurred in the cable network in 2023, which disrupted communication systems throughout Finland,” added Salomé.

According to The Mirror, he said, “These attacks continue to happen, which has led NATO to increase security measures in the area, while the European Union develops emergency procedures to protect critical infrastructure.”

“Submarine cables maintain the modern communications infrastructure as its fundamental elements. When these structures are destroyed, they produce digital blackouts that jeopardise military capabilities and also cause major economic instability.”

The ‘living Nostradamus’ predicted that these Baltic tensions could ultimately create a conflict between China and the United States on top of the trade war. “History has already shown us that major conflicts can begin with seemingly isolated events. The First World War was triggered by the assassination of an archduke. The Second, by the invasion of Poland.”

“Today, we live in an era of hybrid warfare, where the destruction of an internet cable can have just as devastating implications as a military attack. If the destruction of the cables in the Baltic really is an act of sabotage, what will NATO’s response be? How will Russia react to a possible formal indictment? And, most importantly, how far could this escalation take us?” the prophet presented a question.

Regardless, Salomé has urged his followers to “pay attention to the signs” of a potential global warfare.