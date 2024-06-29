Astrologer Nostradamus Predicted This About King Charles’ Abdication and His Line of Succession

After the devastating revelation by the palace regarding King Charles's cancer diagnosis, the internet has once again resorted to the mysterious prophecies of Nostradamus, a 16th-century seer. While many are still processing the monarch's diagnosis, internet detectives have found predictions that appear uncannily applicable to the current royal crisis.

Nostradamus wrote 942 prophecies in his book Les Propheties, published in 1555, and a startling number of them have come true, from the horrors of 9/11 to the complexities of the cost of living problem. Some of these forecasts include hints about the future of the royals, such as the recent demise of Queen Elizabeth II, per Marca.

Nostradamus's prophecy about King Charles has now aroused renewed curiosity after his cancer diagnosis. Nostradamus alluded to a possible revolt within the royal family in his poetry, speculating that the King may be “driven out by force.” The text reads, “Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered untrustworthy, the people will force out the King of the Islands. A man will replace who never expected to be King.”

King Charles's diagnosis of cancer poses serious questions about his capacity to reign, even though it appears unlikely that a revolution would remove him from the throne. Is Nostradamus implying that health issues, not political upheaval, will cause an abdication?

Mario Reading, a renowned authority on Nostradamus, shares his interpretation of the prophecy, per Grazia Magazine UK. Reading writes, “Prince Charles will be 74 years old in 2022 when he takes over the throne, but the resentments against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, persist. The pressure on him is so great, and his age so much against him, that Charles agrees to abdicate in favor of his son.”

Nostradamus's intriguing prophecy suggests King Charles will have an unexpected successor. Is it possible for Prince Harry, the younger brother, to take precedence over Prince William? Reading speculated, “Does that mean that Prince William, who would have expected to succeed his father, is no longer in the picture? Prince Harry, by process of default, becomes King in his stead. That would make him King Henry IX, aged just 38.”

However, it appears unlikely that Prince Harry, who lives with his family in Los Angeles at the moment, will become king or queen. His estrangement from royal duties and his tense relationship with the royal family point to a break from the custom of royal succession.

Historian Dan Jones cautions against taking Nostradamus's predictions too literally. “Nostradamus has the virtues of vagueness combined with apocalyptic fervor. This vagueness lends itself to what we now know as confirmation bias. In desperate times, soothsayers have a ready audience. It’s the meeting point of cynicism and gullibility,” Jones said.

The full depth of Nostradamus's prophecy and the future of the British monarchy will only become apparent in due course, as the world observes and awaits.

