Love fills every corner of the Perry-Bloom-Kerr-Spiegel blended family. Recently, Miranda Kerr took to TikTok to share how she felt about Katy Perry, her ex-husband Orlando Bloom's current fiancée. This touching gesture followed Katy Perry's presentation of an award to Miranda Kerr at the 2023 G'Day USA Arts Gala in March 2023.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Also Read: Celebs That Attended Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Birthday Show: Including Katy Perry, Lizzo and More

As per Billboard, Kerr shared video clips of her warmly embracing Perry on the gala's red carpet, pairing them with a trending TikTok audio that goes: “Me? Obsessed with you? Yes, yes I am.” Moreover, the founder of KORA Organics captioned the TikTok video with “When you love your son’s stepmom."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

According to US Weekly, after Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom ended their marriage in 2013, a distinctive friendship blossomed over the years between the model and her ex-husband's new fiancée, Katy Perry. Bloom and Kerr were initially married from 2010 to 2013, during which time they welcomed their son, Flynn, born in January 2011. Subsequently, the supermodel and businesswoman married Evan Spiegel in 2017, and the couple expanded their family with the arrival of their sons, Hart and Myles, in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

In 2019, Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry, and in August 2020, they joyfully welcomed their daughter, Daisy. Before the arrival of her daughter, the American Idol judge openly discussed how caring for Flynn, her stepson, provided valuable preparation for her journey into motherhood. The singer of Hot n Cold said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, "We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15 and we cannot be late,I used to not wake up until 11 a.m. and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just, like, falling asleep. I guess this has definitely matured me. I guess this is adulting. That’s why I still dress like a child, to fight against!"

Also Read: Katy Perry Pays Ode to Beyonce After Attending Concert in LA: "Thanks for Being Born"

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jason Merritt

The close bond between Perry and Kerr also developed as they participated in family events together. The Australian native even shared her thoughts on how Flynn played a unifying role, bringing everyone closer together, per US Weekly. “When it comes to special occasions when we have to be together, we work it out so we have compromises [about] what is the best for our whole family. We really do always think of what is the best thing for Flynn, and I just think that’s the most important thing," said Kerr in November 2020 while making an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Also Read: Katy Perry Once Got Ex-Husband Russell Brand a $200K Ticket to Space for His Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Katy Perry has also openly expressed her admiration for Miranda Kerr. In January 2023, Perry had the honor of presenting Kerr with an award at the 20th annual G'Day USA Arts Gala and shared a heartfelt tribute to her on the internet. "i loved celebrating my fav 🇦🇺Aussie Aussie Aussie 🇦🇺 (oi oi oi!) & sister from another mister 😂 @mirandakerr the other night @gdayusa Art’s Gala. congrats on the honor, I love our modern family," she wrote on Instagram. Considering the strong bond between the two women, along with the model's supportive remarks about Perry's role in Flynn's life, it's reasonable to conclude that the singer shares a close relationship with her step-son.

More from Inquisitr

Here’s How Much Katy Perry Will Earn as Judge in Season 22 of ‘American Idol'

Katy Perry Shares the Real Reason Behind Choosing a Quirky Stage Name and Ditching Her Real Name