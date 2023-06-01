Orlando Bloom Flaunts His Chiselled Abs Wearing Swim Shorts on Vacation in France

On Saturday, Orlando Bloom took advantage of some leisure time in Cannes, France. Bloom, renowned for his portrayal in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, was spotted flaunting his chiseled physique in Antibes, France.

The 46-year-old actor, captured near the Eden Roc Cap d'Antibes hotel, took a moment to unwind on the platform following a refreshing swim in the ocean, reported Page Six. Bloom showcased his well-defined abs and strong arms, opting to wear only dark swim trunks and a gold chain. He took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos from the unforgettable outing.

Sporting a wide grin for the cameras, the actor made a peculiar choice by leaping into the water wearing hotel slippers, as captured in one of the shots. His fiancée, Katy Perry, playfully called him out in the comments section, jokingly remarking, "Very into slippers in the ocean."

However, numerous fans couldn't help but admire Bloom's sculpted physique, with several comments lauding his appearance as "sexy" and "beautiful" in the photos. Bloom has always been unreserved in displaying his fit body, as demonstrated by his previous escapade of paddleboarding with Katy Perry who then was his girlfriend back in 2016.

Bloom's commitment to his body is unmistakable, as he frequently shares images of his workouts and highlights his devotion to a healthy lifestyle. In August 2022, he took to social media to share a photo of himself engaging in an intense ab workout, showcasing his strength as he balanced heavy weight plates on his thighs.

Perry, who is the mother of their 2-year-old daughter Daisy, recently disclosed that she and Bloom made the decision to abstain from alcohol, a choice that can often contribute to weight loss. In a March interview with People, the 38-year-old American Idol judge shared, "I've been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

As per Daily Mail, the actor made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival to promote his latest film, Gran Turismo. The movie tells the true story of a young video game prodigy who transitioned into a successful race car driver. The movie portrays the inspiring true story of Jann Mardenborough, who achieved a remarkable feat by winning the GT Academy in 2011 at the young age of 19, making him the youngest winner ever.

In the film, Archie Madekwe stars as Jann Mardenborough, with Djimon Hounsou portraying his father and Geri Halliwell his mother. Orlando Bloom brings to life the character of Danny Moore, based on the real founder of GT Academy, Darren Cox, while David Harbour plays Jann's trainer, Jack Salter. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on August 11, 2023.