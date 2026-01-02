Oregon Authorities Search for Mother Accused of ‘Extremely Intoxicated’ Crash That Killed Her Son

Oregon police are searching for a 29-year-old woman who allegedly was “extremely intoxicated” during a 2024 car crash that killed her 4-year-old son.

A felony warrant for first-degree manslaughter was issued earlier this week for Angela Minor, 29, who allegedly violated her supervised release, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. According to CBS-KOIN, Minor pleaded guilty to manslaughter and 14 other charges in September, and she is set to be sentenced in January.

Police arrested Minor in March 2024 after she was involved in two crashes on the same night, including a minor, non-injury collision with another driver. Minor allegedly broke the law by failing to stop and exchange information, and the other driver followed her.

According to Portland police, it was only “moments later” that Minor crossed a median divider, drove against oncoming traffic, and crashed head-on into a Tesla. Bystanders attempted CPR on her 4-year-old son, Kingston, before paramedics arrived. He later died from his injuries.

A Portland mother accused of a DUI crash that killed her 4-year-old son back in March of 2024 is now wanted by authorities for allegedly violating her supervised release. https://t.co/gcumAhu9tV If you see Angelina Minor, call 911. — KATU News (@KATUNews) December 31, 2025

Minor, her adult male passenger, and two other children in the vehicle — her 3-year-old daughter and the man’s 4-year-old daughter — were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there was one car seat and two booster seats in the vehicle, but officers had not yet determined whether the children were properly restrained at the time of the crash. The driver involved in the first collision was injured. Although the Tesla driver sustained injuries, he declined transport to the hospital.

At the time, Minor was booked on charges of manslaughter in the first degree, assault in the third degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage), and three counts of reckless endangering another person. She reportedly had a blood-alcohol content of 0.38, more than four times the legal limit.

“The driver was extremely intoxicated and had been going well above the posted speed limit, so this crash absolutely involves extreme intoxication and speeding,” Portland Police Bureau Lt. Ty Engstrom told NBC-KGW at the time.

The district attorney’s office said Angelina Minor, 29, violated her supervised release, resulting in the court issuing a warrant for her arrest. https://t.co/NirpFV3YSC — KGW News (@KGWNews) January 1, 2026

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Minor’s last known address was in Portland. It remains unclear whether Minor has had custody of her daughter since the crash.

A 2024 GoFundMe created to help cover Kingston’s funeral expenses raised nearly $7,500 of the requested $10,000. More than 100 people donated before contributions were paused.

“King was a light and a very special part of our family. He was small, but mighty. He loved Spider-Man, riding his bike, and having fun with his cousins, grandma, uncles & aunt, and his little sister Ra’Nya,” the GoFundMe read. “King & Ra’Nya were like twins; inseparable. There is now a void that can never be filled.”