Oops! White House Reconnects Donald Trump With Someone He Fired—And It Didn’t End Well!

Donald Trump was embarrassed in front of a former employee after his staff misdialed on his behalf. The President was forced to speak to H.R. McMaster, who was his former national security advisor. The President was supposed to be talking to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Herbert Raymond McMaster is a retired United States Army lieutenant general. He had also worked as Trump’s national security advisor during his first term. McMaster’s stint in the position only lasted from 2017 to 2018.

In March of 2018, reports suggesting Trump had fired the advisor had started surfacing. Trump’s then-Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders came forward to clear the air and said that the reports held no truth. McMaster officially resigned from his position just a few days after the reports came out

Recently, McMaster unexpectedly received a call from Trump on his personal cellphone. He was reportedly shocked at the unscheduled call. The call must have come even more of a shock to McMaster after the President’s brutal criticism towards him.

Trump took to Truth Social a day before the accidental call to call McMaster out for being a “weak and totally ineffective loser.” The former Army lieutenant General has also fairly recently criticized the President for his ongoing negotiations with Vladimir Putin in a CBS interview.

Donald Trump is big mad at H.R. McMaster after he told 60 Minutes that Donald is “being played” by Putin. Bro posted an all-caps meltdown on TS: “H.R. MCMASTER IS A WEAK AND TOTALLY INEFFECTIVE LOSER!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n4PK3OwGS4 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 3, 2025

“Henry…” Trump reportedly started the call completely oblivious to the fact that he was not on a call with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. The former national security advisor who was on the other end of the call immediately realized that the call was a mistake.

“Mr. President, this is H.R. McMaster,” he said before Trump could continue. “Why the f*** would I talk to H.R. McMaster?” the 78-year-old responded. Two sources who spoke to CBS News about the incident revealed how the President started criticizing his former employee after realizing it was him on the call.

former Trump National Security Adviser HR McMaster: “There are some people in the Republican Party these days who tend to parrot Vladimir Putin’s talking points.” pic.twitter.com/Nd4oXzeHvl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2024

A report from CBS confirmed that an aide who works for the President had placed the call that caused the massive blunder. When the outlet reached out to the White House for a statement about what had happened, they refused to comment. They reasoned that the President’s personal calls were not to be discussed, nor did they confirm that the call even happened.

Steven Cheung, who serves as the White House communications director, has previously spoken up against H.R. McMaster. Cheung noted how the former adviser had “beclowned” himself in his “third-rate book.” He alleged that the book was “filled with lies” and a “futile attempt to rehabilitate his tattered reputation.”