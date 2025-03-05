Oops! JD Vance’s Candid Trump Comment Exposed by Hot Mic Blunder

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are the new “meme-worthy” couple for netizens. As we all know, Trump delivered a long-awaited speech in front of Congress on March 4, 2025. Several high-profile political figures and other important guests attended the event. Besides the chaos during the event, there was also a funny yet hot mic moment!

Following the resurfacing of a viral social media compilation showing JD Vance criticizing Donald Trump before accepting the vice presidential role, the politician landed in another embarrassing situation. This time, a hot mic captured JD Vance making an unguarded remark about his 78-year-old Republican running mate during a congressional appearance on Tuesday, March 4, ahead of his speech.

As per sources, in the now-viral moment, Vance told House Speaker Mike Johnson, “I think the speech is going to be great, but I don’t know how you do this for 90 minutes.” Johnson responded, “The hardest thing was doing it during Biden,” before quickly lowering the microphone upon realizing it was on. He added, “When his speech was a stupid campaign speech.”

Furthermore, Mike Johnson, who had attended former President Joe Biden’s speech earlier, was calmer and better. He used the moment to project strength and concerns from Democrats and spoke about possible chances of getting re-elected.

HOT MIC MOMENT: VP J.D. Vance: “I think the speech is going to be great, but I don’t know how you do this for 90 minutes.” House Speaker Mike Johnson: “The hardest thing was doing it during Biden when the speech was a stupid campaign speech.” pic.twitter.com/aYwejBzHUk — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) March 5, 2025

However, Trump’s speech was dramatic, including Democrat fellow Al Green lashing out at Trump and making an awkward halt. In addition, Donald Trump was also seen creating extra drama after he declared Joe Biden the “worst president in history,” despite his 44 per cent rating, which is just slightly higher than Biden’s.

This “oops” moment between the two came after a TikTok video that showed JD Vance’s mean and contrasting remarks on Trump. One old clip shows him saying, “I never liked him,” while another features him admitting, “I’m definitely not going to vote for Trump.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC News (@nbcnews)

Later, in the video, he said that he planned to vote for a third party and referred to Donald Trump as “opoid.” In a separate old radio interview, JD Vance also said that he can’t digest Trump and thinks he is a horrible man who will lead the white working class to a degrading and dark place. Later, he clarified these remarks in a separate interview.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s latest address addressed his and his team’s work in the last 40 days, focusing on tariff trade, inflation, gender policies, and the tension between America and Ukraine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JD Vance (@jdvance)

Just before the speech, reports revealed that this event was a good chance for Trump’s PR team to influence public opinion and create a buzz to make it to tabloid headlines. Owing to how online clips and footage of the speech turned out, the Trump administration has achieved its goal for the event.