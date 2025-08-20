Online User Claims Husband ‘Keeps Joking About Murdering Me’ – Chased to Bathroom at 3 Am and Talked About ‘Last Meal’

Several Reddit users were horrified by another fellow user asking for marital advice on the platform. The user shared how their husband constantly joked about “murdering” them, which led to them fearing for their life. The author of the post even mentioned how they considered divorcing their partner. Here’s how fellow Reddit users reacted to the post.

A post titled, ‘I want to leave my husband because he keeps joking about m*rdering me AITAH,’ is gaining traction on the platform. The person who anonymously posted sought advice from netizens about their complicated marital dynamic.

They started the post by emphasizing how the husband isn’t the type of person who is “good at jokes” or “known as a funny guy.” The anonymous user noted how their partner wasn’t one to even attempt jokes. “ Over the last month, he kept on making jokes about my death, or him killing me, or stuff involving my death,” the post read.

The user confessed to feeling “scared” at times when the frequency of the jokes kept increasing. The individual recalled how once they were having soup after coming back home late from work and having dinner alone when the husband entered the room. “If this soup was poisoned, this would be your last meal. That would suck since you don’t even like soup,” the husband allegedly said.

The author of the post also shared how they are someone who needs to take daily heart medication. Their partner once casually asked them how long they would survive without taking the medications.

“I hit my head on stairs and lost consciousness for a second, and he told me how that hit was hard and came to conclusion how it would take a lot more force for a skull to break,” they recalled another worrying incident.

The user acknowledged how the jokes weren’t always targeted towards them, but that did not make it any less frightening. The author also shared how their spouse once decided to chase them at 3 am as a joke. They concluded the post by noting how “unserious” these instances seemed when they read them back, but to them, it did not seem like a “funny situation to be in.”

Reddit users seemed to be on the same page as the person who wrote the post. “Run. Run away NOW,” one user simply advised. Another advised the author to leave their husband and added that there was “nothing funny about this at all.” A second replied to the comment and advised the author of the post to contact a Domestic Violence organisation.

“UHM??? This is not funny!! I would not feel safe in that house. That is not how a loving partner speaks,” a third commentator notes. Several other users urged the author of the post to move out of the house immediately. The general consensus was that there was nothing “funny” about the situation, while many noted how “terrifying” it was.