On the Run Since 2018 — Michigan Woman on FBI’s Most Wanted List Could Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of killing and violence.

Tamera Renee Williams, a 46-year-old Michigan Phlebotomist, has been on the FBI‘s most wanted list since 2023. In 2018, Williams killed her 39-year-old boyfriend, David Carter, before dismembering his body. Parts of his remains were later recovered along the I-75 highway. The body parts were recovered and dumped along the I-75 highway

Also known as ‘Tammy,’ she allegedly shot Carter before dismembering his body to dispose of it. The parts of his body were scattered around Hancock, Ohio.

Tammy was added to the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2023. She has a felony arrest warrant on her for first-degree murder, and tampering with the evidence for cutting up Carter’s body in pieces.

According to the investigation, the reason for murder may have been an argument when the two were on their way to her son’s football game. After the game, when Carter decided to break up with her, Tammy decided to use her key to break into his apartment. The crime happened on Saturday night while Carter was sleeping in his home.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is looking for Tamera Renee Williams. If you have any information that could get us closer with our search, or any information what so ever, please make an anonymous call to 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit our website at: https://t.co/qLyc00lCdM! pic.twitter.com/CRgDYjjXYs — Crime Stoppers of MI (@MIcrimestoppers) September 11, 2024



The authorities have announced a $25,000 reward on Tammy. So if anyone has useful information leading to her arrest, that will be a great help. People can reach out on the 24-hour tip line at 1-877-WANTED2. The authorities have described Williams to be 5’5″ tall, 190 pounds and has tattoos of roses on her left shoulder. She might be working at a medical clinic since she is a trained phlebotomist.

Earlier, she was involved with a freemason org called the Order of the Eastern Star. She also worked as a travel agent, so she could have people helping her to stay hidden. Moreover, there may be people and family members who know where she is but will not come forward to inform the authorities.

With her case gaining renewed public attention, authorities believe it’s only a matter of time before Williams is spotted and brought to justice.

The case gained popularity as it appeared in Fox’s America’s Most Wanted, Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries and Investigation Discovery’s In Pursuit with John Walsh. According to WXYZ, the accused travelled to Brooklyn, NYC.

Carter’s sister said that her brother was kind and an amazing dad. He was also a hard-working businessman. His dad said, “I just pray that whoever is helping her turns her in.” Ever since the murder, there have been several search operations with official authorities and people participating.