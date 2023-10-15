In a heartwarming twist on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the audience witnessed the origin of an instant hit song, crafted on the spot by a talented audience member. The segment known as Battle of the Instant Songwriters, presented original compositions about none other than Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce, who are in a rumored romance. As late-night shows make their return post-writers’ strike, Fallon reintroduced this unique yet entertaining segment that has captivated audiences for seven seasons. The proposition was simple: two pre-selected audience members, claiming to be musicians, are given a fictional song title and an hour to compose an original tune.

Fallon said that, before the show, producers went through the audience and picked out two people who said they were musicians. They were each given a made-up song title and an hour to write an original never heard before tune based on that title. The first artist to take the stage was Rachel Rose, a singer/songwriter hailing from Brooklyn and originally from Fairfield, Conn. She was supposed to create a song titled, I Think This Airbnb is Haunted, portraying her creativity and musical expertise. The other singer to take the spotlight was Josh Bolin, a musician originally from Canton, Ohio, now residing in New York. Bolin was given a task to craft a song titled, Taylor, Kelce, and Me Makes Three, a clever nod to the budding relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Battle of the Instant Songwriters: @rachelrosenyc performs “I Think This Airbnb Is Haunted” #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/vBst5LE4I1 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 6, 2023

As per Yahoo, Bolin’s song explored the humorous dynamics of being roommates with Bejeweled singer Swift and NFL superstar Kelce, unraveling the storyline where lyrics went like: “Sat down to watch the Chiefs play Chicago, what did I see? My two roommates and one of their moms, no one invited me. Look I’m tryin’ to shake it off, no bad blood for me. 'Cause Taylor and Kelce and me makes three.”

Fallon, clearly impressed by Bolin’s Bob Dylan-esque delivery and clever lyrics, later declared him the winner based on the audience's reaction. As a reward, Bolin received a coveted "I Love Music" sweatshirt, a notebook, and a cash prize of $1,000. Rachel Rose, the runner-up, was also rewarded with the same goodies. The Swiftie vibe continued on the show as Hayley Williams, lead singer of Paramore, joined Fallon to discuss her enduring friendship with Swift.

Battle of the Instant Songwriters: Josh Bolin performs "Taylor, Kelce and Me Make Three" #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/K02nUvdKtJ — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) October 6, 2023

Williams revealed that despite both artists being nominees for Best New Artist at the 2008 Grammys (won by Amy Winehouse), Swift's mother connected them at Timbaland's Grammy party. This serendipitous meeting blossomed into a lasting friendship, with Paramore set to open for Swift's Eras Tour next summer. The spontaneity of the Tonight Show segment not only showcased the hidden talents within the audience but also added an extra layer of entertainment, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next impromptu musical masterpiece.

