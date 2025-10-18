Oklahoma Man’s Wild Plan! Fakes Being Lawyer to Sneak Visit With Girlfriend in Jail

Sometimes love makes people do wild things, but this Oklahoma “lawyer” took it to a new level. Aaron Oldham, 41, found himself on the wrong side of the law after pretending to be a lawyer just so he could visit his girlfriend, who was behind bars.

He claims that he believed they were entitled to “attorney-client privilege”! Oldham went into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Monday with documents and a plan, according to a probable cause affidavit. He wanted his girlfriend, Christine Hillier, 41, who had been arrested a week ago on a Nevada warrant, to sign power of attorney documents. After introducing himself as Hillier’s lawyer to the jail staff, Oldham even called her his “client” and asserted that “We are trained in patients.”

Apparently, it worked. The staff bought the act and let him go to the attorney visitation booth, which is typically reserved for (real) lawyers and their clients. Once inside, Oldham and Hillier filled out the paperwork and started hugging and kissing. That last part, needless to say, isn’t part of any recognized legal process.

After the impromptu meeting, Oldham left the facility. But the charade didn’t last long. Investigators realized he wasn’t a lawyer and tracked him down. He was arrested and charged with false personation. When confronted, Oldham admitted he knew why he was being arrested but insisted it was a misunderstanding.

Oldham told KFOR that the incident was “a silly misunderstanding,” before adding that he’s “a very law-abiding person” who hopes “never [to] interact with that system again.” Though given his current record, that might be optimistic. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma County Detention Center is doing damage control. Officials admitted that a staff member failed to follow proper verification procedures. The staff member responsible was disciplined, and those working in the attorney visitation area have since been retrained.

The jail said in a statement:

“Once the breach was discovered, investigators obtained a warrant, and [he] was arrested at a residence in Oklahoma City.”

Local defense lawyer Ed Blau told KFOR he’d never seen anything like it in his career, which says a lot. For the record, no matter how fiery the closing arguments may be, romances aren’t covered by attorney-client privilege.

The goal of this centuries-old legal principle is to protect conversations between a client and a licensed lawyer. So that clients can talk freely about their problems without feeling afraid. The privilege originated in England in the 16th century, when not even the king had the power to force attorneys to give away details about clients. Over time, it has become a cornerstone of the American legal system, upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in cases like Upjohn Co. v. United States (1981). But the rule only applies when someone is actually a lawyer and is giving legal advice. So unless Oldham secretly passed the bar in a parallel universe, attorney-client privilege doesn’t apply!

In the end, Oldham’s grand gesture landed him in a place with fewer hugs and more handcuffs. Love may conquer all, but it doesn’t conquer verification checks at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

