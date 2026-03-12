Oklahoma Family Paid $22,000 Out of Pocket After State Farm Denied Roof Claim

What started as damage from the storm quickly escalated into something bigger for Oklahoma’s Billy Hursh. He remembered being surprised by the insurance company’s statements. A hailstorm hit his house in October 2023, causing damage to the roof. Two contractors who inspected the property recommended a full roof replacement, yet the insurance company stated that the roof was in “fair” condition. The dispute has since wound through the courts and is now before the state’s highest court.

In an interview with NBC News at his home, Hursh stated that the initial storm caused serious issues and that an even bigger storm hit eight months later. Hursh described the scene: “The trees are blowing sideways, and you can hear the hail, and the power is flickering on and off.” He also remembered how the damage to his roof became worse.

Seeking a resolution, the Hurshes turned to a contractor recommended by State Farm to inspect their roof. The assessment was the same as before: the roof required a complete replacement. Although State Farm recognized that damage existed, it labeled the damage as “minor,” and told them “any damage was under the deductible, and therefore not covered,” Hursh said.

Concerned about the potential damage their house could face if another storm arrived, Hursh and his wife, Lacy, chose to pay for a new roof out of their own pockets. “It’s how much pain, how much hardship financially are we willing to take on upfront to avoid disaster later on?” he said.

The cost came to more than $22,000, money they obtained by borrowing against their Oklahoma home equity. “It makes you feel like a [fool],” Hursh said. “Like I was foolish to have thought that the insurance company would hold up their end of the bargain.” Hursh added, “I had no idea the degree to which we were being taken advantage of.”

As the controversy continued, the Hursh family decided to take the matter to court. The Hursh family sued State Farm, alleging the company ran a widespread fraudulent scheme across the state. The complaint also alleges that Oklahoma’s State Farm acted in bad faith to cut costs by mishandling claims to the detriment of policyholders.

The lawsuit alleges the company launched a program known as the Hail Focus Initiative. The lawsuit claims the effort involved quietly tightening the criteria used to determine hail damage, a move that allegedly lowered the number of full roof replacements approved by the insurer.

The lawsuit further claims that State Farm relies on this internal standard to determine whether policyholders should receive compensation following legitimate wind or hailstorm claims, even though that standard does not appear anywhere in the policy itself.

The Hursh family’s case is part of a much larger legal fight. Attorneys told NBC News that more than 600 homeowners across Oklahoma currently have similar lawsuits pending against State Farm, which remains the state’s largest property insurance provider. State Farm declined to sit down for an interview with NBC News.

In court filings, the company rejected claims of wrongdoing and said the initiative began in 2020 as part of an effort to strengthen the accuracy, quality, and consistency of the company’s handling of wind and hail claims.

State Farm said the initiative aimed to prevent both excessive and insufficient claim payments. The company also told NBC News that it has paid more than $1 billion to customers in Oklahoma during the past two years to cover wind- and hail-related damage to homes and property.