'OITNB' Star Lea DeLaria Gets Slammed for Asking Biden to Assassinate Trump: "A Bigger Crime"

In an unhinged rant on Instagram, Orange is the New Black star Lea DeLaria called out the Supreme Court's decision to grant Donald Trump immunity in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots case. In the same video message, the 66-year-old urged POTUS Joe Biden to "blow up" his Republican rival, which received hate from people with some even accusing her of "domestic terrorism."

An Instagram follower, @livinglifelikealex, suggested DeLaria, "Seek a therapist." Another fan, @redpilltruth2024, called out, "When will you be arrested? You have just committed a federal offense." Meanwhile, a third follower, @tag_bah, re-confirmed, "Are you calling for the assassination of a former president?"

#LEADELARIA JUST THREATENED PRESIDENT TRUMP!! WANTS OBIDEN TO BLOW HIM UP 🤨 ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK FOR YOU LADY!!!!!!!! — Lisa Calcagni (@li77199) July 4, 2024

A more enraged Trump supporter, @blakereynolds.22, slammed, "How do you call for the assassination of a US president that over [a] majority of the county loves and not consider yourself an absolute lunatic? This post is insane! We don't even know who you are but let’s try our best to make you famous for this." @rwbobgoetting added, "How is this not banned as hate speech? If someone said this about Biden, what do you think would happen?"

Has Secret Service checked in on #LeaDelaria today?? Asking for a friend! — Lisa Calcagni (@li77199) July 6, 2024

@sixfournatureguy called DeLaria's intense message a bigger crime than the Jan. 6 riots, "This is actually a bigger crime than ANYTHING from Jan 6th." @irishgirl_jj91 condemned, "Just reported this for violence/hate speech...cuz it's exactly what the left would do (and more) if someone on the right made a video like this about Biden." @natalieelynnee questioned her mental stability, "Her mental illness is so severe that she thought it was a good idea to leave a threat like this on social media? Wow."

The comedian and actress let her frustration with the Jan.6 verdict known in a video post where she's comparing Trump to Hitler, and asking POTUS to indirectly assassinate him, calling the 2024 elections a "war." She began by praising the 81-year-old, "Joe, you're a reasonable man. You don't want to do this. But here's the reality: This is a f***ing war. This is a war now, and we are fighting for our f***ing country," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"And these a******s are going to take it away. They're going to take it away. Thank you, [Supreme Court Justice] Clarence 'Uncle' Thomas. Joe, you now have the right to take that b***h Trump out. Take him out, Joe. If he was Hitler, and this was 1940, would you take him out? Well, he is Hitler. And this is 1940. Take him the fuck out! Blow him up, or they'll blow us up. Facts," she concluded.

CAST & CREW OF OITNB SAYS FUCK YOU TRUMP pic.twitter.com/G8wsTXap8j — Lea DeLaria (@realleadelaria) October 14, 2016

DeLaria, who's a SAG award-winning actress and a self-described lesbian, has been openly acknowledged as the first openly gay comic to appear on American television after her 1993 appearance on The Arsenio Hall Show. She's more famously known for playing inmate Carrie "Big Boo" Black on Netflix's Orange is the New Black and for her other notable work on Broadway.

Back in 2016, she posted an offensive post alongside the cast and crew of OITNB, with a caption, "CAST & CREW OF OITNB SAYS F**K YOU TRUMP."