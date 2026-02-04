News

Ohio Woman Opens Fire at House Party After Her Beau Gets Chatty With Her Husband

Published on: February 4, 2026 at 8:42 AM ET

Woman shoots inside house party where her husband chats with her boyfriend!

Srijony Das
Written By Srijony Das
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Ohio House party turns deadly
House party turns deadly as a woman open fires in the name of jealousy (Image Credits: Flickr) House party turns deadly as a woman open fires in the name of jealousy (Image Credits: Flickr)

An Ohio woman turned ferocious and opened fire while attending a New Year’s Eve house party. 29-year-old Olivia Clendenin was partying inside a residence in Clearcreek Township. Surprisingly, her boyfriend and estranged husband also attended the party. The woman became visibly upset from the minute she spotted the two men chatting with one another. Clendenin even tried to persuade her husband to leave with her, but was unsuccessful. She left the party alone

​However, she returned once more in the early morning hours, driving her mother’s Jeep Grand Cherokee. It was around 5 a.m., and this time the enraged woman was armed with a .40 caliber shotgun. Olivia fired eight shots from her vehicle towards the house where the party had taken place. She then quickly left the crime scene.

​The bullets missed their target and instead struck a man who was sitting on the front porch. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was seriously wounded in the abdomen and nearly died. He was unexpectedly caught in the middle of a romantic jealousy involving someone he did not even know.

Police caught Olivia after she crashed her mother’s Jeep into a guardrail and a utility pole while trying to flee. Clendenin was arrested at the crash scene and pleaded not guilty. A Warren County jury later convicted her of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, and discharging a firearm into a habitation.

When police reached the party location, they found the victim bleeding heavily from gunshot wounds. Investigators later determined that the party was organized by Olivia’s boyfriend, who had invited numerous people, including her husband.

Prosecutors in the case described the woman’s actions as being fueled solely by rage and jealousy, with no other malicious intent. They believe that Olivia’s husband and boyfriend discovered they were both involved with her during the party itself. While she was initially released on bail with electronic monitoring and no-contact orders, Clendenin is now being held at the Warren County Jail.

She is awaiting formal sentencing regarding her conviction. She could face a minimum of 10 years in prison due to the severity of the charges against her. A pre-sentence investigation is expected to take place beforehand.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell further stated, “Clendenin may have started 2025 as a free person but will spend the rest of 2026 and at a minimum the decade thereafter incarcerated for attempting to murder at least one of her romantic interests — albeit striking and almost killing an innocent victim.”

Regarding the unfortunate victim who now lies brutally wounded from the gunshots, the prosecutor detailed, “The victim had simply been invited to a New Year’s Eve party and found himself in the middle of Clendenin’s barrage of gunfire.” Quite shockingly, Olivia Clendenin showed no signs of remorse or regret and was seen gleefully smiling in her mugshot after getting captured.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *