Ohio Woman Opens Fire at House Party After Her Beau Gets Chatty With Her Husband

An Ohio woman turned ferocious and opened fire while attending a New Year’s Eve house party. 29-year-old Olivia Clendenin was partying inside a residence in Clearcreek Township. Surprisingly, her boyfriend and estranged husband also attended the party. The woman became visibly upset from the minute she spotted the two men chatting with one another. Clendenin even tried to persuade her husband to leave with her, but was unsuccessful. She left the party alone

​However, she returned once more in the early morning hours, driving her mother’s Jeep Grand Cherokee. It was around 5 a.m., and this time the enraged woman was armed with a .40 caliber shotgun. Olivia fired eight shots from her vehicle towards the house where the party had taken place. She then quickly left the crime scene.

​The bullets missed their target and instead struck a man who was sitting on the front porch. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was seriously wounded in the abdomen and nearly died. He was unexpectedly caught in the middle of a romantic jealousy involving someone he did not even know.

Police caught Olivia after she crashed her mother’s Jeep into a guardrail and a utility pole while trying to flee. Clendenin was arrested at the crash scene and pleaded not guilty. A Warren County jury later convicted her of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, and discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Grinning female shooter opens fire at house party after finding out her ex-husband, new beau were talking https://t.co/BXoOTfF7HG pic.twitter.com/1G6Hx8yYNY — New York Post (@nypost) February 4, 2026

When police reached the party location, they found the victim bleeding heavily from gunshot wounds. Investigators later determined that the party was organized by Olivia’s boyfriend, who had invited numerous people, including her husband.

Prosecutors in the case described the woman’s actions as being fueled solely by rage and jealousy, with no other malicious intent. They believe that Olivia’s husband and boyfriend discovered they were both involved with her during the party itself. While she was initially released on bail with electronic monitoring and no-contact orders, Clendenin is now being held at the Warren County Jail.

She is awaiting formal sentencing regarding her conviction. She could face a minimum of 10 years in prison due to the severity of the charges against her. A pre-sentence investigation is expected to take place beforehand.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell further stated, “Clendenin may have started 2025 as a free person but will spend the rest of 2026 and at a minimum the decade thereafter incarcerated for attempting to murder at least one of her romantic interests — albeit striking and almost killing an innocent victim.”

🇺🇸🔫 MUJER DISPARA EN FIESTA TRAS VER A NOVIO Y EXMARIDO Olivia Clendenin abrió fuego contra una casa donde su exesposo y su nuevo novio charlaban en una fiesta de Año Nuevo. 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗨𝗘 @ULTIMAHORAENX 𝐀𝐏𝐎𝐘𝐀 𝐂𝐎𝐍 ♡︎/RT, 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐒.ᐟ Olivia Clendenin de 29 años fue… pic.twitter.com/chI2BAq9Ig — Noticias y Tendencias: ⓍULTIMAHORAENX (@ULTIMAHORAENX) February 4, 2026

Regarding the unfortunate victim who now lies brutally wounded from the gunshots, the prosecutor detailed, “The victim had simply been invited to a New Year’s Eve party and found himself in the middle of Clendenin’s barrage of gunfire.” Quite shockingly, Olivia Clendenin showed no signs of remorse or regret and was seen gleefully smiling in her mugshot after getting captured.