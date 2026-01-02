A frantic manhunt is underway in Ohio after a dentist and his wife were found shot to death inside their home while their two young children were discovered alive nearby — crying, terrified, and alone amid a scene of unthinkable violence.

Police were called to the quiet suburban residence of the Ohio dentist and his wife, Spencer and Monique Tepe, after a welfare check request led officers to the grisly discovery. Inside the Columbus, Ohio home, investigators found the couple fatally shot, while their children — both under the age of 10 — were physically unharmed but visibly distraught, according to authorities. The children were immediately taken to safety and are now in the care of relatives.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking scene,” one law enforcement official said according to a Local ABC 6 report. “Two parents are dead, and two children have had their lives changed forever in an instant.”

The Ohio dentist and his wife victims were well known in the community. Neighbors described the family as quiet, friendly, and devoted to their children. The shocking nature of the crime has left the neighborhood reeling and searching for answers.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains descriptions of a double homicide involving parents and young children A manhunt is underway in Columbus, Ohio, after a prominent dentist and his wife were found shot to death in their $700,000 Weinland Park home on Tuesday morning. Spencer Tepe,… pic.twitter.com/gJ4XenM8Mr — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) January 2, 2026

Police believe the killings of the Ohio dentist and his wife were targeted and are actively searching for a suspect who fled the scene before officers arrived. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name but confirmed that the individual is considered armed and dangerous. Multiple agencies have joined the manhunt, and Columbus area residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“We are asking the public for help,” a police spokesperson said. “If you see anything unusual or have information that could assist in locating the suspect, please contact law enforcement immediately.”

Investigators have not disclosed a motive in the slayings of the Ohio dentist and his wife, but sources familiar with the case say detectives are examining the family’s personal and professional connections as part of the investigation. The Columbus murder scene showed no signs of forced entry, suggesting the victims may have known the shooter or allowed them into the home.

Authorities are investigating the deaths of Ohio dentist Dr. Spencer Tepe and his wife, Monique, who were found dead in their home while their two young children were unharmed. ABC News’ @IkeEjiochi reports. pic.twitter.com/lVL8bESHqb — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 2, 2026

The presence of the children during the killings of the Ohio dentist and his wife has added a disturbing layer to the case. Authorities confirmed that the children were inside the house at the time of the shootings but were not injured. “The fact that these kids were there makes this case especially devastating,” an official said. “They are victims too.”

As news of the Columbus killings spread, an outpouring of grief swept through the community. Patients and colleagues described the Ohio dentist as compassionate and dedicated, while friends remembered the couple as loving parents who prioritized family above all else.

Local officials praised first responders for acting quickly to secure the children and begin the investigation. Counseling resources have been made available to the children and extended family as they process the trauma.

The Ohio manhunt continued into the night, with police canvassing nearby areas and reviewing surveillance footage. Columbus authorities declined to say how far they believe the suspect may have traveled but confirmed that tips are actively being followed.

“This is not a random act of violence,” the police spokesperson said. “We believe there is someone out there who knows something, and we need them to come forward.”

As the search intensifies for the murderer of the Ohio dentist and his wife, Columbus residents remain on edge, locking doors and checking in on neighbors. For many, the tragedy has shattered the sense of safety in what was once considered a peaceful area.

Two children went to bed with parents and woke up without them. An Ohio community is mourning. And somewhere, police say, a suspect is on the run — as investigators race against time to bring justice to a family destroyed by gunfire.