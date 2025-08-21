Off-Duty Georgia Cop Who Fled After Killing a Black Man, is Ultimately Put Behind the Bars

A high-ranking Georgia police officer, who served for the last 14 years and was previously hailed for his investigative prowess, is now at the center of a criminal investigation after allegedly killing a Black man in a hit-and-run incident.

Milton Police Lieutenant Christopher Bradshaw, was off duty when he reportedly struck and killed Terrell Lowdermilk, 36, on August 13. The accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on an exit ramp of Interstate 75, where Lowdermilk had pulled over to exchange insurance information following a minor collision.

Bradshaw, driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, fled the scene. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, law enforcement was able to connect the dots using debris from his truck, identified by traceable serial numbers, along with traffic camera evidence and witness interviews.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center also aided in piecing the incident together.

The breakthrough led to Bradshaw’s arrest two days after the crash by the Marietta Police Department. He has since been terminated from the Milton Police Department, concluding his long-standing career.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Bradshaw is facing felony charges of homicide by vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, offenses that could lead to a 15-year prison sentence if he is found guilty. He remains in custody without bond.

Local media report that Bradshaw may have been under the influence during the time of the wreck, but since his arrest occurred two days later, verifying this is now nearly impossible.

In a statement to local press, the Milton Police Department offered condolences to Lowdermilk’s loved ones. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time,” the statement read.

The department added, “While we cannot provide further comment due to the ongoing investigation being led by the Marietta Police Department, we remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of our community.”

Terrell Lowdermilk, a commercial truck driver and Tennessee native, is being remembered by his family as a dedicated and ambitious man. Since the tragedy, his family has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral expenses and support his mother, Cindy Hayes. Olivia Harris, Lowdermilk’s cousin, described him as a hardworking individual devoted to his family, especially his mother and brother.

The aftermath of the fatal crash has naturally left the Lowdermilk family dealing with immense grief and anger. Terence Lowdermilk, Terrell’s father, voiced his outrage upon learning that the accused was a police officer.

“That’s very disturbing, you know? … He violated his oath. What kind of example does that make to the public?” he said in an interview with WSB-TV. “When you become a police officer, you take an oath to protect and serve your community. Officers are held to a higher standard, whether on or off duty, and the public entrusts them with their lives,” he continued.

Terrell’s mother, Cindy Hayes, echoed that disappointment and heartbreak. “Our family is deeply saddened and grieving the loss of Terrell, whose life was stolen in such a senseless act—one committed by the very institution meant to protect him,” she told WSB-TV.

This incident again highlights the issue of protectors of the law thinking that they are beyond the rules and can get away with anything. At publishing time, Bradshaw remains detained as the legal process unfolds, and the Lowdermilk family seeks justice and closure following their tragic loss.