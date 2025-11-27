‘Odor’ Forces Emergency Landing on American Airlines Flight – Five Sent to Hospital

Five people on an American Airlines flight were hospitalized after an emergency landing. “Reports of odor” from the plane were cited as the reason for the emergency landing. 4 of the individuals who were hospitalized were cabin crew members, and 1 was a passenger.

The American Airlines Flight 2118, flying from Orlando International Airport, had to land in Houston. The flight was originally headed to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona.

The Federal Aviation Administration detailed how the plane made an emergency landing in George Bush Intercontinental Airport “after the crew reported fumes in the flight deck and cabin.”

The airline shared how 1 passenger and 4 crew members were rushed to the hospital after the plane touched down. “American Airlines flight 2118 landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power … following reports of an odor on board,” American Airlines told Fox Houston.

In the same statement, the airline thanked its employees for their “professionalism” while apologising to the passengers for the inconvenience that was caused. After the five people were hospitalized, the rest of the passengers and crew members boarded a replacement aircraft to continue their journey.

The FAA shared that the group landed in Phoenix at 7:10 p.m. after the great ordeal. The incident occurred after reports of an odor forced the pilots to make an emergency landing. The reason for the same has not been determined yet. The FAA, though, has said that it “will investigate.”

The Independent interviewed a spokesperson for the Houston Fire Department who revealed that they had been advised about the fumes but “received no reports of smoke.” So far, there have been no updates about the people who were rushed to the hospital.

Fire department officials said they still hadn’t received any updates on those hospitalized. Earlier this year, a similar incident occurred on an American Airlines plane as well. In June, multiple people were rushed to the hospital for exhibiting “inhalation symptoms.”

