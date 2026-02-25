O’Donnell Unloads on Trump’s ‘Raging Dementia’ Speech, Targets GOP

MS Now host Lawrence O’Donnell roasted President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night. He described parts of the speech as reflecting what he called “raging dementia.” He also blasted Republican lawmakers for their enthusiastic support during the long address.

Speaking on The Last Word, O’Donnell argued that Trump’s remarks lacked important policy details. Instead, they relied too much on applause lines and personal stories. “You are in raging dementia when you’re in the policy section of the speech, like out of control. He’s gone,” O’Donnell said, per the Daily Beast.

Trump’s address lasted over 100 minutes, making it one of the longest in recent history. It covered various topics, such as tariffs, immigration, economic policy, and national security. He highlighted what his administration calls achievements in jobs, manufacturing, and military strength. He also promoted a midterm election agenda.

O’Donnell’s critique was part of a larger media response to the speech. An independent live-reaction study conducted in Phoenix found that audience engagement dropped sharply during parts of the address where Trump discussed tariffs and used campaign-style language. Viewers reacted more positively to personal stories and honors for military service and Olympic athletes.

The address elicited mixed responses along party lines. Some Republican lawmakers praised Trump for outlining his policy priorities. In contrast, several Democratic leaders and governors pushed back on his framing of economic and national issues. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger stated in her official Democratic response that the speech did not address the concerns everyday Americans have about the cost of living and other urgent matters.

Other reactions highlighted specific moments in the chamber. Independent reports noted that the speech received extended applause for segments focused on patriotic themes, such as honoring the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team. However, the policy sections on immigration and economic pressures received cooler responses from slightly mixed audiences.

The State of the Union address also served as a backdrop for intense political exchanges during and after the event. In live fact-checking segments, analysts pointed out several statements by Trump that drew dispute or required clarification regarding their accuracy, especially around economic performance and security.

Several Democratic lawmakers criticized parts of the speech, claiming it overlooked significant issues like the effects of immigration enforcement and tariffs on consumers. Meanwhile, Republican leaders argued that the president effectively made a strong case for ongoing economic and national strength.

O’Donnell’s comments represent just one part of the media conversation about the tone and content of the speech. His use of direct language to critique the address was among the notable reactions from mainstream cable commentary, showing the increased scrutiny of presidential speeches in an election year.

The president’s address and the reactions it stirred set the stage for future political debates as the 2026 midterms approach. Lawmakers from both parties are expected to continue their arguments around the issues raised during the address, including tariffs, economic conditions, immigration policy, and national security.