'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Latest Photo Has Fans Concerned About An Odd Detail

Fans of Christine Brown from Sisters Wives have discovered an odd detail in the most recent image the TV star posted. The 51-year-old posted images from the Plexus Worldwide Black Tie Gala. The reality star posted a photo of herself showing off her newest tattoo while hanging out with her fiance and Janelle Brown. Fans took to the comment section to discuss what they had seen in the images.

The Sister Wives star looked stunning while rocking a sensual black dress in the Instagram post. The TLC star proudly displayed her new ink while posing with Janelle Brown and her 27-year-old daughter Madison Rose Brown, per The U.S. Sun.

The Plexus ambassador appeared with her fiance David Woolley in the next photo, hiding her tattoo with her long blonde hair. She wrote in the caption of the post, "Went to a @plexusworldwide black-tie gala last night with some of my favorite people. I LOVE doing a home-based business with my family!"

Fans, however, were drawn in by the dark, black stain they claimed to have seen on Christine's arm in the comments section. One fan noted "It's the tattoo and the arm bruise for me," while another concurred, "Me too!" A third person wrote, "[Christine] just had her grandkids for a week on vacation. They were probably all over her."

While few fans were focused on the mark on her arm, many complimented her for her looks. Many took notice of the beautiful hair and the wonderful sexy life she's living. Several fans also complimented her for her stunning looks and how she looks good with her fiance. Some even went on to term them couple goals as they make a great couple.

Christine is said to be getting ready to walk down the aisle in a private ceremony. The mother of six announced her engagement on social media with a touching post that featured Woolley and showed off both her engagement ring and her joy at the news. The wedding of the happy couple is scheduled to take place in Utah sometime in July, just before the kids return to school after their extended summer break. The wedding is going to take place near their recently purchased $770,000 home.

Since only close friends and relatives from both sides are expected as guests, it is yet unknown whether any former Sister Wives' family members would be invited. However, Kody's absence is undoubted as the two aren't on good terms after their breakup. Since the star doesn't get along with other Sister Wives, even Meri and Robyn's invitation to the event is still in doubt. However, it is sure to be a grand event in the life of Christine and her family and friends.

