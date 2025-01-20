President-elect Donald Trump is all set to take on his second term on January 20th. As his second inauguration approaches, a clip from his 2017 inauguration has resurfaced online. The clip shows an uncomfortable exchange between former First Lady Michelle Obama and the soon-to-be President.

The viral footage captures a moment where Trump is walking up to the podium in a bright red tie. In the meantime, he stops to greet Melania Trump, Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama. After kissing his wife on the cheek and shaking Barack’s hand, he turned to Michelle.

Michelle extended her hand for a formal handshake. However, Trump leaned in to kiss her on the cheek instead. Her reaction afterward, with tense facial expressions and a subtle lip lick, has got people discussing. Many viewers opined that Michelle’s expression suggested she was caught off guard and less than thrilled by the interaction. Despite this, she stayed composed and kept clapping as Trump continued his walk to the podium.

This resurfaced moment gains even more attention as Michelle Obama confirmed she will not attend Trump’s upcoming inauguration. The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama released a statement:

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.”

The reason why she will not be there at the ceremony isn’t in light yet. Speculations are on regarding this decision especially when her husband will be present.

Social media and forums like Reddit have been buzzing with opinions about Michelle’s decision not to attend. One user wrote, “Yeah well trump and his wife skipped bidens inauguration. And that was after trump tried doing a coup so.”

Another comment read, “Not sure why anyone on the left would go. He doesn’t respect anyone on the left or his own people.” Another user wrote, “Can’t say I blame her. Aside from them calling her “Mike”, the threats on her family, caused by his dogshit, facist rhetoric, makes sense for her not to attend.”

Some pointed out that her absence might not be specific to Trump and something very different. They noted that she also missed Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier this year.

Amidst the speculation swirling about Michelle Obama’s decision to step back from the 2025 inauguration, the resurfaced clip from 2017 has perfectly added fuel to the fire.

If you’re upset about Michelle Obama’s decision not to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration, wait until I tell you about the time Donald Trump refused to accept the results of the election he lost, plotted a coup & incited an insurrection before deciding not to attend Joe Biden’s. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 15, 2025

Whether the cause is personal or political that remains assumable. However, the dynamics between the Obamas and Donald Trump for sure stays as a point of public fascination.