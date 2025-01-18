“A Mugshot, Really?!”, The Internet Reacts to Donald Trump’s Presidential Portrait

Donald Trump’s official 2025 presidential portrait has been unveiled ahead of his inauguration next Monday. Soon after the image came on air, it sparked immediate reactions for its strikingly intense and theatrical look. Compared to his 2017 portrait, which had softer lighting and a forced smile, this new image seems designed to give off the symbols of strength and dominance.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the two portraits and pointed out the stark differences. “The same man, the same President, but two very different states of mind here for Trump,” she said.

In the 2017 portrait, Trump’s expression was seen to be a “naïve-looking forced smile” and warm, flattering lighting. “His face was wreathed in a performed and rather forced-looking smile, with a hiked-up mouth displaying the upper teeth only to suggest an amount of social effort,” James explained.

Fast forward to 2025, and a dramatic turn to the tone is observed. “The lighting is dramatic, with the light seeming to shine upward onto his face. Lighting a face from underneath is usually done to give a scary effect, and Trump’s expression seems to endorse that,” James noted.

She drew parallels between this portrait and Trump’s infamous mug shot, which also carried an air of intimidation and defiance. “This pose is one that will trap the viewer in its steely gaze and act as a warning to anyone wanting to fool or cross the new president,” she said.

James added that the clamped lips and intense gaze have a powerful message: “Beware, I’m back and I’m tougher than before.”

Donald Trump’s presidential portraits from his first term (2017) and second term (2025) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jKEU0shYuF — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 16, 2025

The upward lighting and narrowed eyes in Trump’s new portrait aren’t accidental. The dramatic effect recalls imagery, which is a usual element in horror films to evoke fear and unease. That could be a signal about a leader who is not to be trifled with.

“It’s quite similar to his iconic, baleful mug-shot expression where he looked like a man planning to settle scores,” James explained. The portrait’s intimidating aura suggests a calculated effort to project strength and control as he is ready to take on his next term.

The release of the portrait comes amidst a politically charged atmosphere. Prominent figures like Nancy Pelosi and Michelle Obama have announced that they will not attend the inauguration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

One user on social media wrote: Facial expression giving, “you don’t wanna mess with me” while another comment read: His expression be like … “ I’m watching you. You better not misbehave under my watch.“

For supporters, the portrait may symbolize a leader who is ready to reclaim his place with renewed vigor. For critics, it could be a reminder of Trump’s polarizing presence in American politics.