“Obama Roasts Trump in Fiery Rally Speech, and CNN Viewers Lose It”

Barack Obama is back, and he’s still got the crowd eating out of his hand. The president brought the house down at a New Jersey rally for Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill, where he tore into Donald Trump and his loyal supporters, proving he hasn’t lost his spark, or his sense of humor. Speaking to a fired-up crowd on Saturday, Obama threw his weight behind Sherrill, 53, who’s running for governor against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, 63, a self-professed Trump ally who once bragged about having a “solid relationship” with the president.

“Mikie’s opponent has now run for governor three times in a row,” Obama said, drawing boos from the audience before joking, “I mean, I believe in persistence.” The crowd erupted with laughter. Obama kept the hits coming: “So, three times in a row. Other two times he lost. So this time, his strategy is to suck up to the Republicans in Washington. Donald Trump called Mikie’s opponent, ‘100% MAGA.’

Good morning and Happy Sunday to everyone who LOVES the sight of President Obama dropping truth bombs about trump, while trump drops poop bombs “to distract you from the fact your situation has not gotten better.” So great to see a REAL PRESIDENT again!pic.twitter.com/v7gbvyDan5 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 2, 2025

The president smirked and added that it wasn’t exactly “a great endorsement.” He then mocked Ciattarelli’s praise for Trump’s White House. “When he was asked to give the Trump administration a grade, Mikie’s opponent said they deserved an A,” Obama said as the crowd booed loudly. “I know there’s been grade inflation, but really an A? This is the best we could do?”

Then came the knockout punch: “I mean, these are the same folks who put secret war plans in a group chat. You don’t think there’s anything they could be doing better? No room for improvement?” Obama’s Message: “Jersey Deserves Better” As the crowd roared, Obama turned serious, making a heartfelt appeal to New Jersey voters. “Jersey, we don’t need a governor who puts party and ideology ahead of the people,” he said. “You deserve a governor who’s going to think for herself and work for you, a governor who will create jobs and not cut them.”

He added that the people of New Jersey deserve: “A governor who will lower costs and not raise them, a governor who will bring people together and not divide them, a governor who will do right for the people of New Jersey no matter what anybody in Washington thinks.” The crowd exploded in applause as Obama wrapped up: “You deserve a governor like Mikie Sherrill.” Supporters chanted Sherrill’s name, waving “Let’s Land This” posters high in the air as the former president soaked in the cheers.

CNN Viewers Go Wild: “Still Got It, Boss!”

The rally clip aired on CNN, and social media lit up immediately. Fans flooded X, with praise for Obama’s wit and delivery. “Still got it, boss,” one viewer gushed. Another fan wrote: “Obama’s delivery is savage and spot-on, giving that administration an A is like giving a trophy for chaos. He’s reminding everyone that basic competence and accountability still matter.” And one nostalgic user added: “God damn I miss having a president who can speak coherently.

Barack Obama just roasted Trump: “If you can’t see a doctor, don’t worry — he’ll save you with a dance!”

A brutal jab at a president who builds ballrooms but cuts healthcare.

That’s the difference between leadership that cares and leadership that poses.#Obama #Trump #America pic.twitter.com/GN3DrmO8b4 — Sophia Gonzalez (@Sophia_gonzus) November 2, 2025

Obama Keeps Roasting Trump

Obama didn’t stop there. He took a few more jabs at Trump, comparing the chaotic state of his presidency to a never-ending spooky season. “It’s like every day is Halloween, except it’s all tricks and no treats,” he quipped. Then he twisted the knife with one final swipe at Trump’s much-mocked White House renovations:

“In fairness he has been focused on some critical issues, like paving over the Rose Garden so folks don’t get mud on their shoes, and building a $300 million ballroom.” The crowd howled with laughter as Obama dropped the mic, leaving no doubt that when it comes to political shade, he’s still the master.