'Obama is Telling People Biden Can’t Win,' Tucker Carlson Alleges After Debate

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has hurled serious allegations at the Democrat party member and former President Barack Obama. On July 1, Carlson tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter) news. Carlson wrote, "From an unusually good source: Obama’s tweet supporting Joe Biden was disingenuous. In private, Obama is telling people Biden can’t win, and he is therefore in favor of an open convention. Obama will not say whom he supports, nor as of yesterday afternoon had he met personally with Biden to deliver the message."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

"Relations between the Obamas and the Bidens have never been warm. At times they’ve been hostile. But recently they’ve deteriorated further, mostly due to Jill Biden. In the hours and days after the debate, she kept her husband cloistered away from anyone who might convince him to drop out," the tweet read further.

"Jill Biden is the driving force behind her husband’s reelection campaign, just as she was in 2020 when other members of the family (including Biden’s sister Val) considered him too impaired to run. The next generation of potential Democratic candidates understands all this as an opportunity and they’re circling, particularly Gretchen Whitmer, who is promoting herself aggressively," Carlson pointed as he hinted at a not-so-congenial relation between the Bidens and Obamas.

Obama, on the other hand, has been relentlessly backing President Biden for the upcoming presidential elections. However, the first debate held on June 27 between former POTUS Donald Trump and Biden only invited disgruntled remarks about the Democratic party supporters to the fore. Nonetheless, the ex-Democratic president tweeted, "Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary forks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself," following the catastrophic first debate.

The right-wing political commentator's statement has fueled speculations about the next steps to be taken by the Democrats. While Jill has made it clear that her husband will not step down, many have called her out for pushing her husband for the campaigns. In particular, after the first presidential debate, the Bidens addressed a crowd of Democrat supporters the same day. Jill motivated her husband as she addressed the crowd saying, "Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question, you knew all the facts. And let me ask the crowd. What did Trump do? Lie!" as the audience cheered for Biden as reported by Le Monde.

"I have no respect for Jill Biden. Encouraging your husband to embarrass himself like this is not love," Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe tweeted as the video of Jill became viral. "Yes. Get Jill in here. Please. It’s time for the crap part of marriage. The part where supporting your spouse means telling them very, very hard things," wrote Monica Hess, as reported by the Washington Post.