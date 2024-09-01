O.J. Simpson’s Ashes Were Transformed Into Something Really Unexpected

O.J. Simpson, famously accused in 1995 of the murders of his ex-wife and her friend, passed away this April at the age of 76 after battling prostate cancer. However, his children—Arnelle Simpson, Jason Simpson, Sydney Simpson, and Justin Simpson — found a way to keep him close even after his death. According to TMZ, O.J.'s ashes were transformed into jewelry and given to his four children. This gesture was overseen by Malcolm LaVergne, OJ's longtime lawyer and the executor of his estate, who had to give his written approval for the process.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jae Hong

“Each sibling was able to get jewelry, a reminder of their father to have with them. Jewelry encompasses anything, rings, mini urns. It was a hodgepodge of little things and as long as they were unanimous, I was fine with it,” LaVergne said, as reported by People magazine. LaVergne added that he didn't take any of the jewelry himself as he wasn’t interested. The cost of the entire process, from cremation to crafting the jewelry and getting death certificates, was $4,243.06.

O.J. Simpson's longtime lawyer and the executor of his estate, Malcolm LaVergne, revealed to TMZ that his ashes will be turned into jewelry and that the jewelry will be divided between the former football star's four adult children.#OJSimpson #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/4jvJomdlhn — lovelyti (@lovelyti) August 26, 2024

Reflecting on OJ's death, attorney Carl Douglas, who had defended him during the infamous murder trial, offered heartfelt condolences to his children. He said, “I was shocked and surprised to hear of O.J. Simpson’s death at the relatively young age of 76. I expect our names will forever be linked together in some way. May he rest in peace.” O.J. became one of the most controversial figures of the late 20th century. His murder trial shocked the nation, holding everyone’s attention even today

OJ Simpson has reportedly passed away at age 76 after a long battle with cancer! 🕊️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/xfeNhwPfxZ — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) April 11, 2024

Meanwhile, sports analyst, Christine Brennan, labeled OJ as an American icon who broke through the boundaries of sports and left a lasting impact. She said, “What we see now with athletes today, be it Caitlin Clark recently, of course, Tom Brady, Serena Williams, LeBron (James), I could go on and on, the first-name basis that we’re on with these athletes, the fact that we absolutely expect to see them on commercials. This, to me, really started with O.J. and the Hertz commercials.” She also claimed that even those who didn't follow sports knew who O.J. was, according to CNN.

She added, “I knew him as an athlete, but I also knew him as a pitchman, and that crossover appeal into every living room. So, even if you didn’t love football, you knew O.J. because of his ability to transcend sports and of course, become the businessman and the pitchman that he was." Not forgetting the infamous trial, she further remarked, “Then the trial, and the civil trial, the civil case he lost, and the fall from grace that was extraordinary and well-deserved, absolutely self-induced, and a man that would never be seen the same again."