NYU College Republicans Ex-President Breaks Silence on Barron Trump Comment Controversy, Says “They Made It Look…”

Kaya Walker has finally spoken out after being forced to resign by his peers at the NYU chapter of College Republicans of America. She made a comment about Barron Trump that was deemed “inappropriate” by his fellow members of CRA, leading to her resignation from the president hat. Now, Walker has broken her silence, clarifying that her statement was published as “out-of-context,” leading to misquotation.

Earlier, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Kaya discussed Barron Trump’s NYU life. As per the interview, she commented that the youngest first son is “sort of an oddity on campus.” She added, “He goes to class, he goes home.” Her statement wasn’t taken in an affirmative way by his peers in the College Republicans of America NYU chapter. It was considered “inappropriate,” and Walker was asked to submit her resignation as soon as possible.

While talking to the NY Post, Kaya Walker reflected on the incident, noting that she definitely regrets resigning. She explained that she has put so much effort into building her position so far, “I’ve been killing myself trying to support the conservative movement. Everybody knows that it’s an uphill battle being a Republican at NYU.” Walker added, “I built [attendance] up exponentially. It’s been insane, especially this past year, we’ve seen such a rise in membership and had such a great time.”

During a time like this, being forced to step down came at a massive cost to the ex-president of the NYU CRA chapter. However, Kaya slammed back the media outlet for misquoting her. The original Vanity Fair article published, “NYU — and its business school in particular — lacks a central social life, with classrooms and living arrangements dispersed throughout Lower Manhattan.” Then the article quoted her saying, “Barron’s classmates described his day-to-day comings and goings to me as limited. He goes to class, he goes home.” However, the backlash sparked after AF Post took the quote from her Vanity Fair interview, only the part of Barron Trump, and then tweeted it.

NYU College Republicans President Kaya Walker calls Barron Trump an “oddity on campus.” “He goes to class, he goes home.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/bDLbduIslI — AF Post (@AFpost) February 16, 2025

While talking to the NY Post recently, Walker lamented that it was an “out-of-context” tweet. “[They] took it to say that I was saying that Barron was strange for being a commuter — which I thought was crazy because I’m a commuter,” Kaya told the NY Post. She further added, “They [made it] look like I was calling the president’s son weird, but I feel like anybody who can read would know that’s not what I was doing.”

However, the current NYU College Republicans president, Will Donahue, pointed out that she should have expected to seek board approval before interviewing with “left-wing journalists” like Vanity Fair. “Left-wing organizations have a tendency to misconstrue what we say, and a college student without media training tends to be a ripe candidate for predatory journalists,” Will told the NY Post.

While this continues, Barron Trump’s campus life remains a mystery to the public. He seemingly likes to maintain a low profile and plays video games to socialize, according to TMZ. The youngest first son only recently came to the spotlight during his father’s inauguration. As Donald Trump introduced him, the crowd erupted in cheers, raising expectations for his bright future in politics.