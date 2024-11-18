NYPD Tapes Reveal Donald Trump Wanted to Abort Daughter Tiffany, 'Regretted' Cheating on Ivana

The now-happily married Donald Trump once cheated on his first wife, Ivana Trump. The former real estate magnate was a name among females while he was married to his late ex-wife and the mother of his three children. However, the businessman met Marla Maples, a model, in 1984 and allegedly cheated on Ivana—a decision that he later reportedly regretted.

Donald Trump and American actress Marla Maples attend an event on circa 1992 in New York City. Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

According to Maples' former publicist, Chuck Jones, Trump never really loved Maples. Jones, who was arrested for harassing and stalking Maples, revealed these details in a series of NYPD tapes during the investigation. The New York Post was quoted as saying that the former president was more "in lust" with Maples than "in love" with her, as per Daily Mail.

In addition, Jones also claimed that Trump didn't want to have a child with Maples and that her pregnancy was, in fact, a "planned operation." Trump and Maples welcomed a daughter named Tiffany Trump on October 13, 1993, who is now frequently seen at her father's political events and campaigns.

Donald and Ivana Trump in the USSR, 1987. pic.twitter.com/RJvcAbq2D6 — Soviet Visuals (@sovietvisuals) February 1, 2017

However, Trump's relationship with Maples was highly publicized because he was still married to his first wife Ivana (from 1977 to 1992). He was also a father to Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric back then when he hooked up with the actress. But Maples said she never thought of herself as a mistress.

In a sit-down with ABC News podcast, Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris, the now-61-year-old said, "I never considered myself a mistress. I mean, that's the truth." For her, the relationship was meant to be and she viewed it as "two people who came together that truly loved each other in a period of time," insisting that she wanted him to see "how loved he could be for his soul, not for his money."

In March 1990 Donald Trump's affair with Marla Maples was covered by all the tabloids, mainly because Trump was using fake names to call the tabloids and feed information on himself to make sure he stayed in the news. pic.twitter.com/6VNCPF0Jrp — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) August 4, 2024

She also said that Trump didn't keep her family in darkness and reassured them that "I'm going to marry your daughter one day." Maples, too, was secretly wishing the same, "Every step of the way, I was praying, 'God, please be in this. Please be in this. I do not want to be part of breaking anything up that has a chance.'" They eventually got married in 1993.

ON THIS DAY - In 1993, Donald Trump married Marla Maples in New York, in front of celebrity guests. #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/Dwxqto8vP2 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 20, 2021

Maples also recalled that Trump used to visit the church with her when they were married and asserted that had she not seen "the light, faith, [and] belief" in Trump, "she would not have been able to love him. When Donald and I came together, I really felt that — I do believe there was divinity in it. I believed that together, we could do some very powerful things in the world." However, unfortunately, "it didn't happen that way."

Meanwhile, Ivana had a lot of resentment for Maples. In her 2017 book, Raising Trump, Ivana vented about the alleged "mistress" in her and Trump's life. She accused Maples of "knowingly entering into a relationship with my husband, the father of three small children." Further, she accused Maples of making her go "through hell." However, Maples in 2016 hoped that "if she's [Ivana] holding any kind of resentment toward me, I really hope, for her sake, that she can forgive me," per PEOPLE.