NYPD Scrambles After Bomb Threat Targets NYC Bridges Ahead of 9/11 Anniversary, Flights Delayed

Published on: September 10, 2025 at 11:36 AM ET

The NYPD is rushing to deploy armed officers as it investigates a bomb threat that targets bridges throughout the city.

Shrobana Rakshit
Written By Shrobana Rakshit
News Writer
Archana Shenoy
Edited By Archana Shenoy
Managing Editor
NYC Under SHOCKING Bomb Threat Before 9/11
NYC Under SHOCKING Bomb Threat Before 9/11. (Cover image source: X.com/ Canva)

Law enforcement officials are feverishly investigating a possible bomb threat targeting bridges across the city while scrambling to deploy armed officers. The New York Post claims that in light of the 24th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 terror attacks, the next UN General Assembly, and the Jewish High Holidays, the NYPD needs to protect key areas.

Menacing threats “typically increase” during the busy weeks leading up to the 9/11 anniversary, UN General Assembly, and Jewish High Holidays, according to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. With Russia’s ‘Doomsday Radio’ delivering a dire warning, the disclosure comes as tensions in World War III rise.

According to The Mirror US, the department will put extraordinary security measures into place this year. The NYPD will keep an eye out for alarming threats to New York’s “critical infrastructure,” the top official specifically said. This includes vital bridges and tunnels that connect Manhattan and Queens, on which millions of residents depend every day.

In shocking revelations, sources told The Post that a “group” of unidentified criminals had targeted the crucial links connecting the two boroughs as a roughly planned target.

Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, said that “temporary flight restrictions” will be implemented for designated areas. From 11.15 p.m. on September 10 until 12:45 a.m. on September 11, certain restrictions will be in effect.

The NYPD and FBI are now aware of a threat that is both nebulous and quite concerning. This implied that sources had identified routes between Manhattan and Queens as possible targets for unidentified terror attacks in New York.

They added that the possible assailants may have ties to Iran. Authorities found the scenario much more unsettling because there were no precise specifics regarding the threats’ timing or tactics.

All of these were “unspecified, uncorroborated threats,” according to an NYPD official, but they were big enough to cause top executives to worry because they know the city cannot afford to take a chance on safety.

“As always, we take all threats seriously, and we are working with our federal partners through our Joint Terrorism Task Force, as we investigate,” was Police Commissioner Tisch’s prompt and forceful response. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are surging resources, and you can expect to see an increased police presence at critical infrastructure locations.”

